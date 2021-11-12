The Minnesota River Bulldogs opened their 2021-22 campaign Thursday night with a road game against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. Despite an impressive effort from goaltender Amilia Messer, the Bulldogs succumbed to an offensive onslaught from the Dragons and fell 2-0.
After a scoreless first period, L/D-C broke the tie with a goal 7:14 into the second. Six minutes and 28 seconds later, the Dragons were able to go ahead 2-0 with their second and final goal of the night.
Overall, Messer faced 42 shots on goal, making 40 saves while the Bulldogs were able to put 22 shots on net but weren't able to light the lamp.
"Our younger players showed promise in a game that is faster and more physical then they’ve been apart of," said Minnesota River head coach Madison Bergren. "We will continue to work on controlling the puck to generate more offense."
After the game, the Bulldogs named their player of the game Claire Hathaway, an eighth-grade defender who made her first start at the varsity level.
Minnesota River has a quick turnaround, as the team returns to action Friday, Nov. 12 when it hosts the Mankato East Cougars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Le Sueur Community Center Ice Rink.