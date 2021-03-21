The season ended for the No 6 seeded Peter boys basketball team (8-11) in the first round of the Section 2AAA playoffs with a 61-38 loss to No. 3 seeded Marshall (16-3) on Friday.
But St. Peter head coach Sean Keating expressed pride in the Saints' effort this season, with special recognition to seniors Ethan Grant, Josh Robb, Kelson Lund, Zach Taylor, Carter Wendroth and Kendal Nicolai.
"Every last game is emotional, and this one was no different," Keating said. "Our six seniors endured so much but represented our program with class and integrity. Our team battled all year, and I'm proud of what we accomplished and what we learned. I told them I was glad we got to this together. Competing at the AAA level is a big challenge and one that has a steep learning curve. Loved coaching this group, and the seniors are going to do some great things as people in this world after high school."
Robb led the Saints with 14 points, including nine points in the first half on two, 3-pointers and a 3-point play, and kept them within striking distance in the first half, trailing 32-21.
"Josh Robb played with a fire that he had the last one third of the season that helped keep us in the game," Keating said.
Grant also scored in double digits with 10 points, including a 3-point basket. Junior Vinny Guappone scored six points. Lund netted six. Junior Bennett Olson and Marwan Abdi had two points each.
But the Tigers beat the Saints on the offensive boards.
'We struggled with Marshall's physicality on the glass in the first half giving up nine first half offensive rebounds that really hurt us," Keating said. "Nothing Marshall did schematically surprised us; we just couldn't hand their pressure and physicality at moments.
Marshall pulled away in the second half, outscoring St. Peter 29-17.
"We got down 17 with 14 minutes left in second half and went on a run to cut it to 8," Keating said. "Then we had three possessions in a row where we had shots in close and couldn't convert."
Marshall also defeated St. Peter during the regular season 59-42 on March 5 and in the section semifinals last season 87-59.
In other quarterfinal games, No. 1 seeded Mankato West (14-4) defeated No. 8 seeded New Ulm (5-11) 87-56, No. 5 Willmar (7-12) defeated No. 4 Hutchinson (9-10) 66-64, and No. 7 Worthington (9-10) defeated No. 2 Mankato East (13-4) 74-56.
The section semifinals are 8 p.m. March 23 at the high seeds. The finals will be at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. March 26 at the high seeds.