Forcing turnovers almost at will, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team rolled over visiting Cleveland 71-25 on Monday in non-conference girls basketball action. It was the last regular season game for both teams.
Four Giants, three of them seniors, hit double figures. Kyla Samora led all players with 17 points, one more than Morgan Goettlicher. Lauren Gregerson scored 15 points. Kerrigan Straub, the junior in the bunch, added a dozen
“Our senior group really has been tremendous,” said head coach John Garvey. “Olivia (Fritz) and Kerrigan usually do a great job of shooting from the outside and getting to the basket, too. Lauren Gregerson does a nice job of offensive rebounding; She gets a lot of put backs. Kyla and Morgan do a good job offensive rebounding as well.”
For the Clippers, Macey Ziebarth and Kaylee Karels each had nine points. In the first half, each had a pair of threes for the only Clipper points before the break.
The Monday prior, the Clippers fell 76-28 to host Mayer Lutheran. With 11 points, Ziebarth was the only Clipper to make double figures.
The No. 8 seeded Giants host No. 9 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in the first round of the subsection on Thursday.
The Clippers, ranked seventh in their subsection, travel to Prinsburg to take on second-seeded Central Minnesota Christian on Monday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 39 33 71
Cleveland 12 13 25
LSH 71 (Karragen Straub 12, Lauren Gregerson 15, Samantha Wilbright 2, Morgan Goettlicher 16, Kyla Samora 17, Zoe Thompson 5, Olivia Fritz 5); 2FG 34, 3FG 0, FT 3-6 (50%)
Cleveland 25 (Macey Ziebarth 9, Emmie Dittmar 2, Mya Krenik 2, Kaylee Karels 9, Kallie Phillips 2, Asia Kern 1); 2FG 3; 3FG 5 (Ziebarth 3, Karels 2); FT 4-7 (57%)
Mayer Lutheran 43 33 76
Cleveland 18 10 28
Cleveland 28 (Macey Ziebarth 11, Emily Kern 6, Mya Krenik 2, Kaylee Karels 3, Sarena Remiger 6); 2FG 5; 3FG 4 (Ziebarth 3, Karels 1); FT 6-10 (60%)