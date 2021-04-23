St. Peter senior Morgan Kelly and freshman wing Rhyan Holmgren have been selected to the 2020-21 Big South Conference Girls Basketball All-Conference Team.
St. Peter freshman post Abby Maloney earned all-conference honorable mention.
With a GPA of 3.93, St. Peter finished as the top team in Class AAA and the second highest in all classes
Academic All State honors go to seniors Morgan Kelly, Katie Petersen, Abby Haggenmiller and Madison More.
Captains for next season will be juniors Lilly Ruffin, Josie Wiebusch and Grace Remmert
Holmgren led the Saints in scoring with 15.33 points per game (230 total), She also averaged 41.13 rebounds (62), 1.93 assists (29), 1.53 steals (23) and 0.27 blocks (4).
Kelly averaged 12.07 points (169), 5.21 rebounds (73), 1.50 assists (21), 1.79 steals (25) and a team-high 0.57 blocks (8).
Maloney averaged 10.33 points (155), team-high 5.80 rebounds (87), 1.00 assists (15), 1.47 steals (22) and 0.13 blocks (2).
Junior post Lilly Ruffin averaged 4.23 points (55), 5.62 rebounds (73), 1.15 assists (15), 0.69 steals (9) and 0.23 blocks (5).
Junior point guard Josie Wiebusch averaged a team-highs of 3.93 assists (53) and 2.67 steals (40), plus 4.29 points (63), 2.33 rebounds (35) and 0.33 blocks (5).
Freshman guard Maddie Kamm averaged 3.69 points (48), 0.92 rebounds (12), 1.46 assists (19), 1.77 steals (23) and 0.08 blocks (1).
Senior guard Maddie More averaged 3.47 points (52), 5.21 rebounds (73) and 2.13 steals (32).
Senior guard Abby Haggenmiller averaged 2.60 points (39), 1.80 rebounds (27), 1.00 assists (15) and 0.13 blocks (2).
Junior wing Grace Remmert averaged 1.75 points (21), 1.08 rebounds (13), 0.33 assists (4) and 0.33 steals (4).
Eighth-grade guard Annika Southworth averaged 1.00 points (5) and 0.40 rebounds (2)
Senior wing Katie Petersen averaged 0.64 points (7), 0.82 rebounds (9), 0.45 assists (5), and 0.18 blocks (2).
Junior guard Lauren Odland averaged 0.33 points (3), 0.33 rebounds (3), 0.11 assists (1), and 0.22 steals (2).
Junior wing Dani Johnson averaged 0.22 points (2), 0.89 rebounds (8),0.22 assists (2) and 0.56 steals (5).
Eighth-grade guard Keira Oeltjenburns averaged 0.33 steals (1).
The saints finished with an 8-7 overall record and lost in the Section 2AA quarterfinals to Waconia 70-36. St. Peter placed first in the Big South East Division at 8-3.