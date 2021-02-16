Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team beat Waseca for the second time in the last two games 7-2 on Tuesday at Waseca Community Center.
Forward Anna Pavlo scored a hat rick and forward Adrianna Bixby netted a pair of goals for the Bulldogs.
Bixby gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals at 6:30 unassisted and 14:14 assisted by forward Makenna Mueller.
Pavlo made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal at 1:34 of the second period to give her six goals and nine points this season.
Defender Mary Rella made it 4-0 with her third goal of the season assisted by Pavlo at 3:45.
Defender Gabriella Prochaska then scored her first varsity goal, assisted by forward Emma Seaver, for a 5-0 lead at 5:31.
Pavlo netted her second goal of the game at 7:38 unassisted for a 6-0 lead.
The Bluejays finally broke through with their first goal in two five periods by Cecelia Huttemier at 15:10 of the second period to make it 7-1.
Pavlo then completed her hat trick and team-leading 12th goal and 30th point of the season, assisted by wing Nicole McCabe, at 15:32, to make it 7-1 going into the third period.
Huttermier finished off the scoring with a goal at 12:00 of the third period for the final score of 7-2.
The Bulldogs out shot the Bluejays 35-23. Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 21 saves for the win. Waseca goalie Alicia Kelly had 28 saves.
Minnesota River improved to 5-4 overall and 5-2 in the Big South Conference, while the Bluejays fell to 0-9, 0-8.
The Bulldogs next two games will be against Big South leader New Ulm (6-1, 6-0). The Eagles host Minnesota River at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at New Ulm Civic Center. Then the Bulldogs hosts New Ulm at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Le Sueur Community Center.