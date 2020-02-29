One of St. Peter's best wrestlers of all time, Eli Hunt capped off his six-year career in fifth place in the state Class AA tournament Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Hunt, who tied the season school win record at 41-5, finishes with a career record of 148-63 to tie for second all time with Matthew Pettis (148-63). Sage Loredo-Hollon is first at 159-64.
In his second straight all-state performance as a top six medalist, Hunt placed third last year. He missed his sophomore year with a broken leg.
"He probably would have been the school record if he wrestled every season," St. Peter co-head coach Keith Hanson said.
"He's got to be one of my top three," Hanson said, noting that No. 3 all-time wins leader Ryan Timmerman is No. 1 as a three-time state medalist and two-time runner-up. Timmerman is tied with Hunt for the season wins record.
Hunt said "placing fifth is not as high as I wanted, but I'm really glad that I ended my high school career with a win. I'm super emotional right now. Top of the podium is the ultimate goal. There were a couple of other matches I thought I could have won here."
Hunt, who went 4-2 this year at state, said he could have been "more offensive and moved his feet more, Overall I wrestled pretty well. Some things just didn't happen to go my way."
However facing the best in the state, "Every point up here is hard to get," Hunt said. "I had to work for it. Every point matters here. Winning that last match by one point shows that."
Seeded No. 3, Hunt defeated No. 14 seeded New Ulm junior Cole Ranweiler (38-8) in the first round 12-8.
Hunt jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first period with a takedown and a near fall. Then after an escape by Ranweiler, Hunt got another take down to up his lead to 7-1. Ranweiler escaped, and Hunt led 7-2 after one period.
Ranweiler tied the match 7-7 in the second period with an escape, takedown and near fall. But Hunt pulled off a reversal to regain the lead 9-7 heading into the third period.
Hunt increased his lead to 12-7 in the third period with an escape and a takedown. Ranweiler earned an escape to finish off the scoring 12-8.
"He almost pinned me, but I battled back and won the match," Hunt said.
"Eli was dominating right away and tried a little peak through and got chin whipped and gave up 5," Hanson said. "It was a pretty nervous moment there. Ranweiler is a very strong kid. It looked like he was going to put us away, but Eli was able to come out of it and then get a couple of more takedowns."
No. 6 seeded Becker junior Caden DeWall (37-1) defeated Hunt 2-0 with a reversal in the quarterfinals.
Hunt beat DeWall earlier in the year with a throw and a headlock in 17 seconds, but DeWall was ready for it, Hanson said. "The kid was not going to have anything to do with him."
Hunt said, "I wish I could have won that one."
Hunt bounced back in the consolation wrestlebacks and pinned No. 11 seeded Fridley junior Michael Ude (31-8) in 2:04. Hunt was leading 4-1 at the time in the second period.
Then in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday, Hunt stayed alive with a close 6-5 decision over seventh-seeded South St. Paul junior Quinn Christoffersen (29-3) to advance to the medal rounds.
Hunt jumped a 1-0 lead in the first period with an escape. Christoffersen took a 2-1 lead with a takedown.
Hunt went back up 3-2 with a second-period takedown. Christoffersen escaped to tie it 3-3 after two periods.
Hunt took a 6-3 lead in the third period with an escape and a take down. Christoffersen earned an escape, and Hunt was called for stalling, but he held on to win 6-5.
In the consolation semifinals, Bloomington Jefferson junior Isaac Grams defeated Hunt 8-3 to drop Hunt into the fifth/sixth place match.
After a scoreless first period, Hunt took a 1-0 lead with an escape. Grams got a takedown and led 2-1 after two periods.
Grams took control in the third period, outscoring Hunt 6-1 with an escape, takedown and near fall. Hunt earned a penalty point and an escape at the end of the match.
"I could have won and gone for third, but that's just how it happens," Hunt said.
"We know Eli had to open up with singles and doubles to try to set something up, and he kind of got caught in one of his own moves and got thrown in a near fall, Hanson said.
In the fifth-place match, Hunt defeated Fairmont senior Nathan Simmonds (42-10) for the third time this season, 3-2.
"It's hard to beat a kid three times," Hanson said.
But Hunt did it by being more defensive than normal. He took a 2-0 lead with a takedown in the first period. Simmonds had an escape to cut the lead to 2-1. Simmonds tied it 2-2 with another escape in the second period. Hunt won it on an escape with 1:50 to go in the match.
"One thing I've really worked on this year is staying in good position," Hunt said. "He hasn't scored a takedown on me in all three matches, and that's been the difference so far. He's a good, tough kid, so I had to wrestle smart."
Hunt is going to wrestle at Concordia College in Moorhead.
"I'm thankful that I got to wrestle for St. Peter for six years, and I'm looking forward to the next chapter," Hunt said.
Wareke Gillette
St. Peter senior Wareke Gillette's career wasn't too shabby either, finishing 136-84 which ranks him top five all-time.
Gillette had his best season ever with a 31-8 record and his first trip to state.
"Wareke had a great season. He really turned it around," Hanson said. "He learned how to win the close matches. But at the state tournament he couldn't pull that last win off.
The Saints also lose another longtime winning wrestler in Michael Connor who finished with 84 career wins.
"Those are three good seniors," Hanson said. "There's a lot of wins there. So we're hoping we get some guys in the weight room and get a little bigger."
Gillette, however, lost his only match at state.
Seeded No. 6, Gillette (31-8) lost a close 8-7 decision to No. 11 seeded Mound Westonka senior Seth Anderson (31-6) in the first round.
Anderson took a 2-1 lead in the first period with a take down, while Gillette got an escape.
Gillette escaped again in the second period to tie it 2-2. But Anderson earned a take down to regain the lead 4-2. Gillette cut it to 4-3 when Anderson got a stalling penalty.
Anderson jumped ahead 7-3 in the third period with an escape and a takedown. But Gillette answered with an escape and takedown of his own to cut Anderson's lead to 7-6 with 47 seconds left. Anderson took an 8-6 lead on an escape with 46 seconds to go. He was called for a stalling penalty with 21 seconds left for the final score of 8-7.
"We thought he had a takedown at the edge, which would have helped him win," Hanson said. "But he gave up a couple of takedowns. I think he was a little nervous starting out a little flat. He put himself in a hole and had to work back."
A two-time captain, "Wareke has been a hard worker and a great leader for us throughout his career," Hanson said. "He really turned it on."