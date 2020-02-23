With all of his 12 points coming after the intermission, Zach Berndt’s 3s down the stretch and in overtime lifted the Le Sueur-Henderson boys from a 17-point first half deficit to a 72-67 win over non-conference host Cleveland on Monday.
“Before the game, I wasn’t really feeling it, said Berndt, a 5-foot-10 junior center. “It’s a little smaller gym than I am used to, but I got it going at the end. My teammate’s found me and got me some good looks.”
The Giants hauled in a couple of offensive rebounds, and Berndt pitched in a 3 for a 64-63 advantage at the 2:06 mark.
With 50 ticks remaining, Cleveland sophomore guard Jackson Meyer hit the first of two freebies. The Giants looked to set up a last-second shot but after a block, they carried the ball out of bounds. With 2.2 seconds, the Clippers relayed the ball across mid court, but Meyer’s launch from downtown caromed off the rim to send the game into OT.
“They ran the play perfectly,” said Cleveland head coach Dan Fredrickson. “We got the shot we wanted. It almost went in.”
Dominic Drent’s two free throws were the first baskets of the extension for the last of his 25 points on the night, the most of all scorers. Eric Rohlfing, who led the Clipper effort with 24 points, drove the baseline for a basket that tied the game at 66.
Berndt swished another 3 to but the Giants back ahead. The Clippers wasted a chance to tie when Luke Mueller made the first of two free shots and Ben Holden grabbed the rebound when Mueller’s second gratuity attempt ricocheted off the rim, but the Clippers, who had already turned the ball over twice in the OT, tossed the ball away in the paint.
With 28 seconds left, Nolan Maczkowicz made the back end of a pair of foul shots. On the return trip, the Clippers, down by three, lost the ball when Holden, trying to open some space, zigged instead of zagged.
“There was some confusion,” Fredrickson said. “Ben was supposed to shoot the three-point shot or Jackson was going to come and give him the ball screen. Ben dribbled the other way. I should have called a time out there. All of us need to be more focused in games like this.”
Taking a long pass, Maczkowicz scored on a layup to put the finishing touches on the victory.
“We didn’t quite overlook them, but we knew how good they could be,” Berndt said. “They do have some really good talent. They’ve got some really good shooters, and that big man inside (Holden) is really tough to deal with. They got on us right away, and we just had to come back and fight, and I credit them for coming out and playing the way they did.”
Rohlfing scored 17 points and Isaac Mueller added a dozen for a 38-25 Cleveland lead at the break, but the Clippers, playing up tempo, gave up several steals early in the second half.
“We wanted to play a slow-down game,” said Fredrickson. “The problem is those guys (the Giants) got their butts chewed at halftime. They came out and played their butts off in the second half. That was the difference.”
With 3s from Maczkowicz and Berndt and eight points from Drent, the Giants chipped away at the Clipper advantage. Cleveland’s Levi Baker looped in a 3 to put the Clippers up 57-46, but Trace Edmondson scored inside, Nathan Gregersen dropped a three, and Edmondson followed up with a hook shot to narrow the Giant deficit to five.
“Turnovers, missed shots in the lane, and missed free throws contributed to a terrible first half,” said LSH head coach Robert Steiger. “In the second half we got more aggressive on defense forcing turnovers and converting some easy baskets.”
Fredrickson said the Clippers should have kept hammering inside but instead let up on the pressure.
“We sat back on our heals thinking things were going to come as easily as they did in the first half. We missed the majority of shots. We missed a lot of free throws. We missed shots in the paint. We missed eight three pointers. We could have just pounded this thing inside the way they were guarding us in the first half, so a 13 point lead after the first half should have been bumped up to about a 23 point lead.”
Rohlfing picked up his fourth foul with four minutes left. With a three by Edmondson the Giants were within a basket, 58-56.
Isaac Mueller drove for a layup and made the ensuing foul shot, but with just over three minutes left, Berndt’s bucket from three-point range pulled the Giants within a two.
The Clippers sealed their fate 10 seconds later when Mueller, who has been poised down the stretch of late, fouled out. Drent made both of the resulting free shots to bind the game at 61.
“Fouls trouble hurt tonight,” Fredrickson said. “We’re better with Isaac on the floor…if he can mitigate his fouls. He was awesome tonight, driving to the bucket playing aggressive. It’s so much better when he’s on the floor. Not only that, our defense is better when he is on the floor.”
While Baker and Rohlfing each made the second basket of their two free throws before Berndt’s third three put the Giants ahead 64-63.
For the Giants, Edmondson scored 14 points. Maczkowicz added 10 points, grabbed a dozen rebounds and made 11 assists. Drent pulled down 11 rebounds, made four assists and had four steals. Berndt also had four steals.
Isaac Mueller scored 18 for the Clippers while Holden contributed 17 points and clutched 14 rebounds.
Le Sueur-Henderson 25 39 8 72
Cleveland 38 26 3 67
LSH 72 (Dominic Drent 25, Nolan Maczkowicz 10, Trace Edmondson 14, Zach Berndt 12, Noah Koller 4, Nathan Gregersen 6, Gage Bishop 1)
2FG 18
3FG 9 (Maczkowicz 1, Gregersen 2, Berndt 4, Drent 1, Edmondson 1)
FT 9-13 (69%)
Cleveland 67 (Ben Holden 17, Levi Baker 6, Eric Rohlfing 24, Isaac Mueller 18, Luke Mueller 1, Jackson Meyer 1, Elijah Sullivan 3)
Rebounds 39 (Holden 14, Isaac Mueller 8, Rohlfing 9, Baker 2, Luke Mueller 1, Elijah Sullivan 5)
Assists 18 (Isaac Mueller 4, Rohlfing 1, Baker 3, Luke Mueller 1, Holden 3, Sullivan 6)
Steals 10 (Isaac Mueller 2, Rohlfing 1, Holden 1, Baker 2, Meyer 1, Sullivan 3)
Blocks 2 (Holden 2)
Turnovers 18
2FG 18-37 (49%)
3FG 5-18 (28%) (Holden 2, Baker 1, Isaac Mueller 2)
FT 16-25 (64%)