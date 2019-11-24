Minnesota River Bulldogs
COACHES
Head coach: Shea Roehrkasse - 6th
Assistant coaches: Shawn Weick - 4th, Kris Wilke - 2 (with boys high school), Chris Miller - 2 (with high school)
KEY PLAYERS
Charlie Weick - 12 - F - 2 - 12g, 18a, 30p
Shawn Lehtinen - 12 - D - 2 - 5g, 8a, 13p
Zack Wendorff - 12 - F - 2 - 3g, 4a, 7p
Brock Olson - 12 - F - 2 - 2g, 3a, 5p
Matt Fink - 12 - D - 2 - 1g, 3a, 4p
Tristen O'Brien - 12 - D - 2 - 0g, 1a, 1p
Logan Throldahl - 11 - F - 1 - 10g, 8a, 18p
Brady Sowder - 11 - F - 1 - 4g, 7a, 11p
Seth Reicks - 11 - F - 1 - 2g, 4a, 6p
Jake Rimstad - 11 - D - 1 - 3g, 2a, 5p
Tyce Shook - 11 - D - 1 - 0g, 1a, 1p
Aiden Blaschko - 11 - D - 1
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
"We have a lot of guys fighting for a lot of spots this year that were opened from graduation. It is hard to tell who is going to step into those positions, but it will be a lot of fun to see our guys work and fight for those spots," Roehrkasse said.
MOVED ON
Gunner Domine, Jade Reicks, Blake Olness, Hunter Wilmes, Tyson Sowder, Danny McCabe, Alex Wilson, Lane Schwarz, Ken Ringler, Andrew Regner
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
1. 2018-19 Overall Record: 20-6
Won Section 1A
Conference Record: 12-2 (2nd place)
2. "Conference favorites: Marshall and we hope to be in the mix as well," Roehrkasse said.
"Section favorites: Would probably have to say either Mankato East or Mankato West and Albert Lea."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"As a staff we are really looking forward to this year. As a program we have continued to make strides in a great direction and we are looking to continue that. We lost 10 seniors from last years state tournament team and so we will be looking at a lot of new guys to step into those roles. These opportunities will be fun to keep an eye on and hope to create some good competition for our guys." – Shea Roehrkasse, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
43 - Number of players we will have on the junior varsity and varsity this year
14 - Number of seniors that will be in the program this year