It was déjà vu for the Cleveland Clipper boys Tuesday as for the second game in a row they wasted a strong first-half effort and fell to a Valley Conference rival, this time at home to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 66-56.
“Defensively I feel we’re there,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson. “It’s just offense we have to play a little more in synch. Second half turnovers: tipped passes, silly little stuff. We had back-to-back turnovers. You can’t do that stuff and expect to win a game.”
Isaac Mueller dropped a three, the first of four he would have on the night, for the game’s first basket. The Bulldogs hit a couple of freebies, but Mueller came down floor to sink another three, and Eric Rohlfing, who would lead all scorers with 26 points, made a pair of free shots and, with Levi Baker on the lob, scored on an alley-oop for a 10-2 Clipper advantage.
The Bulldogs scored a trio of threes to keep in the game, but Ben Holden looped a three, and Mueller dropped two more to add to the Clipper lead. With a Rohlfing steal and layup, the Clippers had a comfortable 36-22 lead at the intermission.
“The last two games we got that first half down,” Fredrickson said. “We were playing a lot better defensively, and our offense flowed. There was movement to the basketball. We went inside out and were slow and methodical.”
But JWP outscored Cleveland 44-20 in the second half. With a basket off a steal, they went up 51-50 at the 7:38 mark. Holden rebounded and scored, and Rohlfing made an inside basket to knot the game at 54, but after 87 seconds went by, JWP hit a three and scored inside to pull ahead by five points.
“The second half we’re starting to rush our offense a little bit. We’re not getting as good a shots,” Fredrickson said. “The players are not getting quality looks. We’re not making them have to guard us for a long enough possession. They got hot in a couple of spots. We missed a few assignments and started to get out of positon a little bit, and that was the difference in the game.”
From there it was a game of keep away. The Clippers sent the Bulldogs to the line five times and also managed two seals but only came up with two points, a Holden basket inside on a Mueller assist. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs made seven free throws to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Mueller ended the night with a dozen points, all on free shots. Holden had 11 points, and Baker chipped in seven. No other Clipper scored.
The Clippers made nine trips to the free-throw stripe where they made 12 of 14. JWP lined up at the free-throw line 13 times and were 20 of 25.
The Clippers travel to Randolph on Thursday.
JWP 22 44 66
Cleveland 36 20 56
Cleveland 56 (Ben Holden 11, Levi Baker 7, Isaac Mueller 12, Eric Rohlfing 26)
Rebounds 27 (Holden 15, Isaac Mueller 5, Baker 4, Elijah Sullivan 1, Luke Mueller 2)
Assists 15 (Isaac Mueller 5, Rohlfing 2, Baker 5, Luke Mueller 1, Holden 2)
Steals 6 (Isaac Mueller 2, Rohlfing 1, Baker 2, Luke Mueller 1)
Blocks 2 (Isaac Mueller 1, Holden 2)
Turnovers 6
2FG 13-25 (52%)
3FG 6-23 (26%) (Rohlfing 1, Holden 1, Isaac Mueller 4)
FT 12-14 (86%)