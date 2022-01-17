A pair of brothers led St. Peter boys basketball to a come-from-behind, season-high-scoring victory over the Belle Plaine Tigers on Monday night 88-73 at St. Peter.
Senior forward Bennett Olson, who is averaging 20 points a game, paced the Saints with 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
His brother, sophomore guard Tate Olson, netted 17 points.
Senior forward Alex Bosacker scored 12 points.
His brother, sophomore guard Josh Bosacker, poured in a career-high 15 points.
Having four players in double figures helped.
"It's good to have more balance," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "We made some 3's which is nice. We got the ball inside. The way we guarded to start the second half was really good. Josh Bosacker came off the bench and gave us a lot of energy. We rebounded well."
The Saints also had a season high of 28 deflections.
Also for the Saints, Ashton Volk had six points, Peyton Odland four, Vinny Guappone three and Marwan Abdi two.
The Saints shot well from the inside, the outside and the free-throw line. St. Peter made 25 of 37 shots (68 percent) from 2-point range and 7 of 20 (35 percent) from 3-point land. The Saints took a season high number of free throws, hitting 17 of 25 (68 percent).
"When you shoot that many, the means you're being aggressive and attacking the rim," Keating said.
Tate Olson led with three, 3-pointers. Bennett Olson and Josh Bosacker each made a pair from downtown.
Cutting down on turnovers turned the game in the Saints' favor. St. Peter had 14 turnovers in the first half that led to 19 Belle Plaine points and just five turnovers in the second half.
Trailing by as much as nine points (37-28) with 6:55 to play in the first half, the Saints came back to take the lead 39-38 when Tate Olson set up Alex Bosacker for a lay-up with 2 minutes left. Bosacker returned the favor to Olson to give the Saints a 41-38 lead with 1:40 remaining in the half. St. Peter led 49-44 at halftime.
The Saints went on a 5-0 run to start the second half on a 3-pointer by Tate Olson and a 2-point by Alex Bosacker to take the lead for good 54-44.
St. Peter increased the lead to as much as 19 points (77-56) when he slammed down a crowd-pleasing, one-handed dunk with 7:20 to play.
St. Peter's previous high for points was 75.
Fast-breaking was a key to the high scoring.
"We tried to focus more on transition, getting the rebound and going," Keating said. "In the first half, when got good looks. We've had a lot of tough losses lately, and I think we're kind of just looking to burst out. We've been really close. Offensively the guys were aggressive, attacked and did a lot of good things."
Belle Plaine's record fell to 4-7.
The Saints (6-8) next go up north for two-game overnight road trip to the Alexandria Best Western which has a pool. St. Peter plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Alexandria (9-2) and 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Perham (7-3).
"Every two years we try to take a trip," Keating said. "We're going to Alexandria, a top 10 team in AAA, and then to Perham, a top 10 team in AA. It's a chance to play somebody different in some really nice gyms. Perham gym is one of the nicest in the state. Sometimes when you go away and play new teams it builds team comradery. We're trying to play a tough schedule. Hopefully it will help us in March."