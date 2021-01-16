St. Peter wrestling team (1-1) opened the season with a split Saturday in the triangular at Redwood Valley High School.
The Saints defeated the host team 52-27 and fell to No. 7 Class AA ranked Marshall 39-33.
St. Peter had seven double winners: Evan Walter with a pin and a decision at 120 pounds, Nakiye Mercado with a pin and a decision at 126 and 132, Harold Born with two falls at 138, Brogan Hanson with a fall and technical fall at 152, Kole Guth with a fall and major decision at 160, Cole Finland with two falls at 170 and Nathan Pettis with a fall and a forfeit at 285.
Noah Hunt at 126 and 132 finished 1-1 with a major decision.
Leighton Robb of St. Peter went 1-0 with a fall at 195.
St. Peter remains on the road at 5 p.m. Thursday at Jackson County Central High School.
St. Peter 52, Redwood Valley 27
106: Carter Brandt (RWV) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 1:50) 113: Gavin Brandt (RWV) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Dec 7-3) 120: Evan Walter (STPE) over Lincoln Ourada (RWV) (Fall 4:00) 126: Noah Hunt (STPE) over Damico Arredondo (RWV) (MD 13-2) 132: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Austin Ourada (RWV) (Fall 4:31) 138: Harold Born (STPE) over Jordan Matson (RWV) (Fall 4:14) 145: Jaxon Lang (RWV) over Nathan Fogal (STPE) (Fall 2:50) 152: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Brayden Reynolds (RWV) (Fall 2:27) 160: Kole Guth (STPE) over Austin Altmann (RWV) (Fall 1:04) 170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Matt Zeug (RWV) (Fall 2:18) 182: Maverick Goblirsch (RWV) over Oziel Hildago (STPE) (Fall 6:22) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Lane Evans (RWV) (Fall 2:21) 220: Griffin Evans (RWV) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Fall 3:01) 285: Nathan Pettis (STPE) over John Doe (RWV) (For.)
Marshall 39, St. Peter 33
106: Landon Marthaler (MARS) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 1:10) 113: Drew Chandler (MARS) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Fall 1:40) 120: Evan Walter (STPE) over Aiden Mattison (MARS) (Dec 8-4) 126: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Brett Regnier (MARS) (Dec 8-2) 132: Dylan Louwagie (MARS) over Noah Hunt (STPE) (Fall 2:59) 138: Harold Born (STPE) over Noah Blomme (MARS) (Fall 0:30) 145: Tate Condezo (MARS) over Nathan Fogal (STPE) (Fall 2:27) 152: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Josh Kraft (MARS) (TF 17-1 0:00) 160: Kole Guth (STPE) over Tucker Fiene (MARS) (MD 10-2) 170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Lucas Stelter (MARS) (Fall 1:25) 182: Kaiden Otto (MARS) over Oziel Hildago (STPE) (Fall 3:49) 195: Gavin Schaefer (MARS) over Connor Travaille (STPE) (Dec 6-4) 220: Grant Louwagie (MARS) over (STPE) (For.) 285: Nathan Pettis (STPE) over (MARS) (Fall 0:57)