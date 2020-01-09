Unable to put a stopper on Nicollet’s drives, the Cleveland Clipper boys basketball team fell 88-66 on Monday.
Head coach Dan Fredrickson said that the Raiders are a tough team to guard, and the Clippers paid the price.
“It didn’t matter if we were in our triangle or guarded three guys and zoned up at the post, we got beat at the point of attack all night. We switched to man-to-man. We still got beat at the point of attack.”
Ben Holden and Eric Rohlfing teamed up for the Clippers’ first 14 points, enough for a tie, but the visiting Raiders went on an eight-point spurt to take a lead they would never surrender.
After two Rohlfing baskets, including a steal and shore-to-shore drive for a layup, Levi Baker bowed a three-pointer to pull the Clippers within three, 27-24, but the Raiders scored 10 of the next 11 points and went on to lead 44-30 at the intermission.
“it comes down to us guarding the basketball better, no matter what defense we’re in, and make them play to a loaded defense every time where they don’t have open driving lanes where they can draw and kick,” Fredrickson said. “That was kind of the difference in the game.”
Fredrickson said the Clippers’ offense was unproductive as well.
“We have to get efficient at running our stuff, especially against the zone.”
While Holden scored a basket inside at the start of the second half, the Raiders assembled a hat trick of threes to widen their lead.
It was pretty much racing up and down the floor after that with the Clippers unable to make any kind of threat.
Holden led the effort with 31 points, one less than Nicollet’s Riley Hulke. Rohlfing added 15 points. Levi Baker had seven points. Off the bench, Carter Dylla had two baskets, both three pointers. Holden pulled down 23 rebounds.
“Ben did an amazing job tonight, finishing baskets,” Fredrickson said.
With the win, Nicollet upped its record to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the Valley Conference.
Some good news for the Clippers is that Luke Muller, a starter from last season, was back in uniform and made several entries off the bench. Mueller injured his leg during a football scrimmage four months ago and missed the entire football season. For a while, it looked like he might sit out basketball too.
“It still hurts, but I pushed through it and kept trying to play my hardest,” said the senior. “It definitely felt like I was on the court new again. Everything felt a little different, but finally I got the nerves out.”
“His leadership will be big for us,” Fredrickson said. “I expect us to get better. I expect us to just keep growing. There are a couple of things we need to clean up. I feel like we’re right there, but we just didn’t make those plays tonight.”
The Clippers travel to Granada on Thursday. The Jaguars are 9-2 overall and 2-0 in the Valley.
Nicollet 44 44 88
Cleveland 30 36 66
Cleveland 66 (Ben Holden 31, Isaac Mueller 4, Eric Rohlfing 15, Levi Baker 7, Alex McCabe 1, Carter Dylla 6, Kolby Gens 2)
Rebounds 37 (Holden 23, McCabe 4, Rohlfing 7, Baker 3, Elijah Sullivan 1, Isaac Mueller 1, Luke Mueller 1, Cameron Seely 1)
Assists 21 (McCabe 2, Rohlfing 4, Dylla 1, Baker 6, Isaac Mueller 7, Luke Mueller 1)
Steals 8 (Sullivan 1, Dylla 2, Rohlfing 2, Baker 2, Isaac Mueller 1)
Blocks 1 (McCabe 1)
Turnovers 10
2FG 20-50 (40%)
3FG 4-27 (15%) (Baker 1, Holden 1, Dylla 2)
FT 14-19 (74%)