The Gustavus women’s soccer team played host to Minnesota-Morris Sunday afternoon and defeated the Cougars 3-0. With the win the Gusties moved to 4-11 overall while the Cougars move to 4-8.
“Today’s game was great for us as we got to play a majority of our roster,” said Head Coach Laura Burnett-Kurie. “We had a lot of firsts as well today with Kari [Cammerer] (Jr., Savage) and Maddie [McDermott] (Jr., Mendota Heights) both scoring their first collegiate goals and Annika [Lewis] (Fy., Hudson, Wis.) with her collegiate point. We played people in some slightly different positions and they handled the moment very well. Another emphasis for us was about being creative in the attack and they really showed that in the second half.”
The Gusties offense was in full attack mode today as they outshot Morris 35-2 in the contest. The Gusties got their first goal in the 33rd minute of the first half when Lauren Johnson (Jr., Woodbury) took a corner that McDermott was able to head in the right side of the net for the goal.
Gustavus took their 1-0 lead to half and came out strong in half two as Lewis took a shot that was blocked that McDermott was able to clean up for her second goal of the game in the 48th minute. The Gusties got one in the 70th minute, as Page Cocchiarella (Jr., Owatonna) played a through ball up ahead to Cammerer who had just the goalie to beat as she found the left side of the net to give the Gusties the 3-0 lead that held out for a final.
Ashley Becker (Sr., Farmington) got the win in net making one save in the contest.
“We’re excited to finish out the season strong and hopefully continue to put the ball in the back of the net and pick up a few more shutouts,” said Burnett-Kurie. “Overall it was a great team performance today.”
The Gusties will next be in action Saturday when they head to Concordia for a 1 p.m. contest.