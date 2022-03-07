With three members of the St. Peter wrestling team competing in the MSHSL state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center, hopes were high for seniors Kole Guth and Brogan Hanson as well as junior Harold Born. Despite a first round which saw all three drop their matches, Guth was able to battle back through the tournament and earn a sixth-place finish to be named an all-state wrestler.
For Guth, this was the second time he competed in the state tournament after having earned a fourth-place finish last year while Hanson and Born made their first appearances in the massive gathering of Minnesota's wrestling elite.
Guth's path to the podium was not an easy one as he faced off against No. 3 ranked Brian Ramos of Perham who, at the end of the weekend would be crowned state champion, in the opening round. In a fast and furious match, Ramos continually was able to cover Guth, but to Guth's credit, he managed to escape each time. The two continued to battle but Guth was unable to turn the tables on his opponent and ultimately dropped the match 27-12.
Guth faced off against Syrron White of Minneapolis in the consolation bracket and wrestling with his back against the wall, Guth earned the victory via fall at 1:54.
Guth then faced off against Lano Oduwaiye of Simley. The match would last a mere 40 seconds as Guth made an immediate attack that resulted in him pinning Oduwaiye.
In the fifth-place match, Guth battled Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa who came into the tournament ranked No. 7 in the state. Tupper was able to control the action and despite Guth's continued prowess at escaping from the down position, he couldn't pull off the attack needed to win. Tupper won 12-4 earning fifth place and cementing Guth at sixth.
Hanson began his run in the state championship taking on Travis Smith of Simley, the No. 4 ranked wrestler at 160, and the match went in favor of Smith who earned the win via fall at 2:45. Hanson was given a wrestleback and faced off with No. 8 ranked Jonathan Harvey of Lake City.
The duo defensively battled one another in the first round and the only point to be scored in the second came when Harvey escaped from his initial down position. Hanson tied the match 1-1 with his escape to start the third round but Harvey responded with a devastating takedown straight into a three-point nearfall to take a 6-1 lead.
Hanson was able to escape but with only 10 seconds remaining which didn't allow for a comeback.
Born faced off against No. 5 ranked Kain Sanders of Fairmont/Martin County West in his opening match and despite wrestling a solid match, he was unable to score enough against Sanders, ultimately falling 6-1. Due to a surprising upset of Sanders in the next round, Born did not have the opportunity to return to the tournament via wrestlebacks, ending his weekend.
