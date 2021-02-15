COLLEGEVILLE – The Gustavus Women’s Indoor Track and Field team won big against Saint Benedict’s and Augsburg on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Birgen Nelson (So., Edina) gave the Gusties a strong start with a first-place finish in the 60m hurdles with an 8.88 time to finish second in Division III. Danielle Miller (Fy., Waconia) placed third in the event as well (10.21). Nelson would also win the 400m (59.25) to rank third in Division III.
Julia Severson (So., St. Cloud), Elizabeth Donnelly (So., Langley Wash.), and Victoria Adebisi (So., St. Paul) kept Gustavus on top with Severson winning the mile (5:22.32), Donnelly winning the 800m (2:22.54), and Adebisi winning the 200m (26.70)
Kourtney Kulseth (Sr., New Richland) rounded the scores out winning the 3000m (11:00.60) and the Gusties finished first in the 4×200 relay (1:49.33).
Annika Poe (So., Big Lake) led off on field events winning shot put with a 12.38m toss. Doris-Klein Mor (Jr., Saint Peter) finished first in pole vault (3.35m). Madi Kes (Fy., Jordan) and Paige Patterson (Sr., Red Wing) placed first (4.99m) and second (4.87m) in long jump. Kes also finished first in the triple jump (11.34m). Olivia Motley (So., Loretto) finished the day out winning in high jump (1.48m).
“This was a really fun meet to be a part of,” said Assistant Coach Nathan Harder. “Smaller meets like this are kind of a mixed bag, it’s easy to relax and not compete to the best of your ability; that said, every one our ladies put aside excuses to give maximum effort. The field events were focused and determined to make every attempt count, putting up some very good marks for this point of the season. Over the track, we didn’t leave anything on the table; setting even higher standards for other schools in the MIAC, as well as nationally.”
The women’s team took home first place in the tri meet with 152 points.