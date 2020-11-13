Cleveland volleyball team completed a season sweep of host St. Clair 3-1 on Friday.
Set scores showed: 25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16.
The Clippers also defeated the Cyclones 3-1 in the season opener on Oct. 8
Halle McCabe led the Clippers with 18 kills, plus nine digs, in the rematch.
Emily Kern collected a triple-double with 16 kills, 12 blocks and 26 digs.
Taylin Gosch put up 39 set assists.
Emma Sweere picked up 29 digs.
Harley Connor added seven kills, and Laci Hollerich had six kills.
Cleveland (8-1) plays at Mankato Loyola on Monday.