Due to an early-season postponement of their first meeting, the Minnesota and Luverne boys hockey teams played back-to-back days with postseason positioning on the line. The Cardinals, who exited the weekend solidly in second place in the Big South Conference, got the jump on the Bulldogs and won 6-2 Friday in Luverne before crashing Minnesota River's parent's day celebration with a 2-0 win.
With the losses, the Bulldogs are now 5-17-1 (3-11-1 BSC) on the year with just two games remaining in the regular season.
Friday night in Luverne, the Cardinals scored the first four goals before the Bulldogs responded with their first score coming from Brooks Reicks with an assist from Ryan Miller at 14:13 of the second period. 1:43 later, Travis Kotek cut the Cardinal lead to two goals with a score assisted by Drew Simonette and Hayden Stensrud.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that would bring an end to the scoring for Minnesota River and Luverne added two more goals to earn the 6-2 win.
Saturday, the Bulldogs celebrated parent's day for the program with recognition for the parents of all the players and individuals associated with the Minnesota River boys hockey team.
The first period was scoreless with the Cardinals holding a slight edge in shots on goal 9-8. Halfway through the second period, Luverne scored both their goals within 1:09 of each other and those goals proved to be enough to grant the Cardinals the 2-0 win.
The Bulldogs ultimately outshot the Cardinals 35-34 in the game but couldn't light the lamp.
Minnesota River returns to the ice Tuesday, Feb. 15 when the team hosts Windom with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.