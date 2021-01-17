St. Peter and Blue Earth Area boys basketball teams started the season Saturday with a barnburner.
The host Bucs jumped to big leads, but the Saints kept coming back. BEA, however, won in overtime 70-65.
St. Peter started game down 12-0, went on a 14-2 run and trailed by 1 (28-27) at the half.
"We couldn't score for first 5 minutes out of half time which really hurt us," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "We were down 12 with 12 to go and decided to try and get after it more defensively which helped us get back in the game. We had two 3's in the last minute to take the lead and possibly win it by Josh Robb and Bennett Olson, and both missed the mark."
Two Saints scored in double digits, led by senior captain Ethan Grant with 30 points. Junior Bennett Olson scored 17 points.
"I loved our effort and how hard we competed," Keating said. "Blue Earth is a talented team and a senior laden team. We know it would be a hard fought game. We had some chances at the end of regulation to win it, but the shots just didn't drop. Super proud of how our kids battled, and I think we learned a lot about our team. We have an inexperienced group, but they are very hungry and excited to get back it Tuesday."
The Saints had 12 turnovers, while Blue Earth had 22 giveaways.
"We took care of the ball, which I was proud of, and being in a close game is so educational for our team," Keating said. "With COVID and then the snowstorm delaying our game Thursday, it just felt so good to be out there and competing as a team again."
St. Peter hosts a nonconference game against Kasson-Mantorville (0-1) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. K-M losts its opener to Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52-47.
The Saints go back on the Big South Conference scheduled by traveling to Waseca (1-0) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Bluejays opened with a 74-63 win over New Prague.
St. Peter plays mostly Big South Conference teams during the regular season, which includes 18 games.
St. Peter 27 30 8 65
Blue Earth 28 29 13 70
St. Peter 65 (Ethan Grant 30, Bennett Olson 17, Shea Hildebrandt 6, Vinny Guappone 4, Kelson Lund 5, Marwan Abdi 1)
FT's 7-15 (47%)
2's 20-35 (57%)
3's 6-30 (20%)