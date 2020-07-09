Participating in any sport can provide an adrenaline rush. But in the fastest sport in the world, car racing, the rush is greater.
"The adrenaline rush is tough to beat," said Ryan Bjerkeset, of St. Peter, who races IMCA Modifieds Saturday nights at Arlington Raceway. "It's the only legal drug you can get. It's worth it every week. Come and support your local businesses. It's a great entertainment for a cheap price."
There is no speed limit in racing. You can go as fast as you're able.
"You're doing a hundred miles an hour, and you're next to a guy trying to get in the same corner you are," Bjerkeset said. "Nothing beats that. Think about going on the interstate, making a left hand turn and a right hand turn and not slowing down."
It's more than just racing. It's a social gathering of people who love the sport.
"You make friends with the guys you're racing against and in other classes," Bjerkeset said. "Maybe all you want is to see them is once a week, and that's OK."
Berkeset works together with fellow racer, Charlie Rustman, who is in the Stock Car class and lives just down the street in St. Peter. They park side by side in the pits.
"We help each other out wherever we need it," Bjerkeset said. "If we ever need parts, we're just down the block from each other.
"There's a lot of comradery between drivers, and we all have the same passion for racing. Nobody wants to see a competitor sitting there. Everyone wants to try to help everyone go as fast as they can."
Racing a variation of cars since 2004, Bjerkeset started out in a Hobby Stock Bomber Car and moved his way up.
He has been racing a Modified since 2017. His IMCA Modified has a 350-cubic inch Chevy trade motor and standard racing transmission
Bjerkeset started out racing in western Minnesota, moved to St. Peter in 2016, and then started racing weekly in Arlington.
"It's a great facility and a great area," Bjerkeset said. "I like that it's close to home, makes it easy to get over here every week and do our thing."
Bjerkeset grew up watching his dad, Lance Burkeset, racing back home in the Madison/Montevideo area.
"All my life that's what I've been doing," Bjerkeset said. "Once you start, you can't get away from it."
Why did he choose car number 00?
"My dad, raced a car sponsored by Shooter's Bar and Grill, and he made the Shooter's the zeros," Bjerkeset said. "I just carried that on because he got me into the sport, and we just stayed with the 00."
Bjerkeset he is "pretty much a one-man show" working on the car."
However he said his wife, Amber, helps, and their little boy, Oliver, who just turned 1, "will be helping. So he's got a lot to learn.
"Give him 4 or 5 years, and we'll get him on a go-kart," Bjerkeset said.