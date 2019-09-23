A relatively small meet on the New Richland golf course on Tuesday followed by a mega meet with several thousand runners in Milaca on Saturday made for a busy week for the Loyola/Cleveland Cross Country team.
With 36 points, the boys took first at New Richland. TCU was second with 49. Rounding out the field were Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (88), Maple River (103), Medford (112), NRHEG (122) and Blooming Prairie (152).
With a 17:04 finish, 22 seconds in front of the second-place runner, Mitch Johnstone was 1st to cross the finish line among the 71 competing. Teammate Jerrett Peterson was 4th (18:13). Tyler Erickson was 7th (18:52), Brett Omtvedt was 9th (19:19) and James Younge was 15th (19:56).
“New Richland is an average difficulty course, but the varsity guys were all like a minute slow because we trained through the meet and did a speed workout the day before,” Johnstone said, “and the heat was terrible.”
Also running the varsity race for the Crusaders were freshman Nicholas Huisken (21:13), Carter Zimmerman (22:19) and Josh Kann (26:23); sophomores Grant Wangsness (22:42) and Leo Simpson (30:48) and senior Cooper Thomez (23:10).
For the girls, Crusader Ellie Nygren was 3rd with a 21:38. Kaitlyn Sizer was 33rd (29:42), Marie Leonard was 50th (39:58), and Sydnee Germscheid was 51st (40:17). With the younger runners competing in the middle school heats, the Crusaders didn’t field a complete varsity girls team.
In Milaca, the Crusader boys were 7th in their 38-team division.
“We didn’t have our best race,” Johnston said. “The times were off, and it was a really muddy course.”
The winning time among the 306 runners was 16:47.7. Johnstone was 5th with a 17:23.4. Other Crusader finishes were Peterson 24th (17:55.9), Erickson 32nd (18:08.2), Omtvedt 87th (19:26.2) and Younge 135th (20:29.4).
The Crusader girls were 32nd of 33 teams. Nygren came in 29th (22:24.3), Sizer was 207th (30:36.4), Caitlin Miller was 211th (31:10.8), Leonard was 227th (35:36.2), and Germscheid was 229th (36.48.3).
The Crusaders have a week off before they return to action at Sleepy Eye on Oct. 3.