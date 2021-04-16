St. Peter girls and boys track and field teams both placed first in the four-team Hutchinson Invite Thursday.
"Girls won every relay and just had a solid meet as a team," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said.
Josie Wiebusch continues her winning streak by taking the 300 hurdles and also anchored the winning 4x4 relay.
Katie Peterson was also a triple winner in the 100, long jump and 4x100 relay.
"We got a few younger kids in this meet today, and I look forward to see their development," Portugue said. "Kiera Friedrich, Annika Southworth and Eve Zimmerman are three that should really help the team moving forward."
Rylee Stadick took second in the triple and improved her distance by 2 feet from last week.
"Katie Gurrola looks like she will be our top performer in the throws but has a few teammates that will push her in those events," Portugue said.
St. Peter boys won seven events.
Triple winner Seth Reicks led the way with firsts in the 300 hurdles, 200 dash and 4x400 relay with Connor Snow, Alex Bosacker, and Brooks Reicks.
Bosacker also took first in the 110 hurdles, and Brooks Reicks also won the 400 dash.
Firsts also went to John Borgmeier in the 1,600 run, and Harold Born in the 800.
"Another good team performance as we scored in every event except one," St. Peter boys head coach Keith Hanson said.
The Saints' next meet will be in St. Peter Monday where they will see GFW, St. James and New Ulm, a team St. Peter has yet to compete against.