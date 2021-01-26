Six different players scored as the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team topped La Crescent-Hokah 6-1 on Tuesday night at Le Sueur Community Center.
Senior center Brady Sowder led the attack with three points on a goal and two assists.
Three players picked up a pair of points each. Senior right wing Seth Reicks and junior left wing Mason Reinhardt each had a goal and an assist. Sophomore wing Alex Schaeffer had two assists.
Reinhardt opened the scoring at 7:28 of the first period with a goal assisted by Schaeffer and senior defenseman Jake Rimstad.
La Crescent tied it at 12:43 of the first period, but the Bulldogs quickly regained the lead on a goal by Reicks, assisted by Sowder, at 13:39. The first period ended 2-1.
The Bulldogs scored three unanswered goals in the second period for a 5-1 lead. Sowder scored on the power play from Reicks and junior left wing Brendan O'Keefe at 3:38. Senior wing Tyler Erickson scored from junior wing Connor Bjorling at 7:18. And sophomore wing Judson Narum scored, assisted by Sowder, on the power play at 15:10.
Senior center Logan Throldahl finished off the scoring with a goal assisted by Reinhardt and Schaeffer at 1:22 of the third period.
The Bulldogs out shot La Crescent 30-20. Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek made 19 saves for the win.
La Crescent dropped to a 2-3.
The Bulldogs (3-1) travel to Luverne (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.