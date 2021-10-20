With the Big South Conference volleyball championship on the line, St. Peter and Marshall took to the hardwood in a battle between East and West division champions. When the dust settled, it was the defending conference champion Tigers who claimed their eighth consecutive title with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-16) victory over the Saints.
"Marshall is somebody that we know we have to contend with and I was pleased with our first and third sets," said St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson. "We didn't give up on the ball and the girls really had some good touches. It's something that as a team, we know what we need to be doing to step up and be competitive."
In the opening set, the Tigers pulled away to a 11-5 lead before a block at the net from Brooke Rehnelt cut the lead by a point.
Marshall responded with a 7-1 run however and despite some deadly serves from Riley Rubischko, the Tigers were able to ultimately pull away to a 25-15 victory.
In the second set, the Saints were put on their heels as the Marshall attack was on full display. Some strong defensive plays from Rubischko and Lilly Ruffin highlighted the set, but the Tigers pulled away to a 25-9 win.
"She's [Rubischko] a quiet soul out there, but she really works hard," said Hanson. "She is so coachable and listens to anything that you have to say and just gives it 110%, so I was very pleased with her performance."
The third set proved to be the most competitive despite Marshall opening things up with a 5-0 run. The Saints responded with a 6-1 run with front line play making some plays and Ruffin tied things up with a power kill.
"I was happy with the front row," said Hanson. "Ruffin did a really good job for us getting some key kills and I like the fact she's being aggressive out there as a captain."
The teams traded points until Marshall began to pull away, breaking away from a 13-13 tie to a 24-15 lead on the strength of their defense which kept several tough balls in play. St. Peter added another point but ultimately fell 25-16 to end the match 3-0 in favor of the Tigers.
The Saints will now begin preparations for the section tournament and will look to build off the growth shown throughout the season.
"More than likely, Marshall will be first in our section as well, and the fact that we stayed competitive with them compared to other teams, that is a testament to the fact that we can do well in this tournament," noted Hanson.
The section tournament begins Wednesday, Oct. 27 with opponents and match locations to be determined.