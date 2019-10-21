The Gustavus men’s soccer team hosted Wartburg Sunday and fell by a score of 2-1. With the loss the Gusties fall to 12-3 overall, while the Knights move to 6-6-2.
In a match that got off a quick start, it was Raphael Cattelin (Fy., Edina) who found the back of the net first at the 10:47 mark, with an assist going to Nolan Garvin (Jr., Batavia, Ill.). It didn’t take long for Wartburg to respond as exactly one minute later the Knights evened the score at 1-1. The teams then played scoreless the remainder of the first half with both teams totaling two shots.
Half number two played back and forth with the teams trading chances, before Wartburg finally scored the game-winner in the 82nd minute. The Gusties had a few runs late and got one very good chance, but the Knight keeper made an extremely impressive save diving to his right with less than five minutes remaining to secure the win for Wartburg.
Wesley Sanders (Fy., Urbandale, Iowa) got the loss in the net, making two saves while allowing two goals.
The Gusties are next in action Saturday when they head to Concordia for a 3:30 p.m. contest.