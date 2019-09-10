St. Peter (56082)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.