In a game of milestones, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team defeated winless Waseca (0-15) for the third time this season 8-0 on Saturday night at Waseca Community Center.
Senior left wing Nicole McCabe, who had a goal and two assists, reached 100 points for her career. She ranks second on the team in scoring this season with 14 goals and eight assists for 22 points in 15 games.
Sophomore forward Grace Bishop scored her first varsity goal.
Junior right wing Darbi Dunning led the Bulldogs with four points on one goal and three assists. She now had four goals and five assists for eight points this season.
Junior center Anna Pavlo also had three points with two goals and one assist. She leads the team with 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points.
Sophomore forward Adrianna Bixby also notched two points with a goal and an assist. She ranks fourth on the team with eight goals and seven assists for 15 points.
Senior defender Mary Rella scored the other goal for the Bulldogs. It was her fourth goal and eight point of the season.
Senior right wing Emma Seaver and sophomore defender Sofie Wilson each had an assist. Seaver is the team's third leading scorer with seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points this season. Wilson has three points on three assists.
Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer, who has a 2.67 goals against average and a .911 save percentage this season, earned her second shutout of the season with 16 saves. The Bulldogs had 42 shots on goal.
The Bulldogs (9-6 overall, 9-4 and second place in the Big South Conference) wrap up the regular season this week with three games in three days at home at Le Sueur Community Center: 7 p.m. Thursday versus Fairmont (4-9, 3-7), 7 p.m. Friday versus Windom (5-10, 4-8) and 7 p.m. Saturday versus Hutchinson (6-9, 5-5 Wright County Conference).
Fairmont 4, Bulldogs 1
Four different players scored as the Bulldogs topped the Fairmont Cardinals 4-1 on Thursday at Martin County Fair Arena.
Pavlo and Seaver led the Bulldogs' attack with a goal and two assists each.
Bixby also had multiple points with a goal and an assist.
Makenna Mueller scored the final goal for the Bulldogs, assisted by Lucy Kleschult. It was Mueller fourth goal and seventh point this season.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead at 9:15 of the first period on a goal by Bixby, assisted by Seaver and Pavlo.
Pavlo scored from Bixby and Seaver at 5:29 of the second period to up the Bulldogs lead to 2-0.
Seaver then got into the scoring action with a goal, assisted by Pavlo and Wilson, to make it 3-0 at 16:15 of the second period.
Fairmont finally scored at 4:08 of the third period to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 3-1.
Mueller capped off the scoring on a power-play goal, assisted by Kleschult at 12:37, for the 4-1 win.
The Bulldogs held a 36-15 shots on goal advantage. Messer made 14 saves for the win.