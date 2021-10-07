Everyone involved with the St. Peter tennis program knew that Thursday's Section 2AA third round matchup with Mankato West was going to be tight all evening long. Having been eliminated by the Scarlets 4-3 last season, the Saints were determined to forge their own path into the section finals, and with a 3-3 tie and one match awaiting a conclusion, all eyes converged on the singles No. 3 match and sophomore Kali Erickson.
"When a few other girls started to come by and watch my match, I asked how we were doing and they said, 'its up to you'," recounted Erickson after the match.
Things didn't look good for Kali in the early going as her opponent was able to put a 5-2 lead on the score tree, putting the first set in danger of going to the Scarlets. Some would call the comeback miraculous, but it would undersell the effort and heart Erickson showed as she came back from the brink of a first set loss to win five straight games, taking the set 7-5.
St. Peter tennis head coach Aaron Rothenberger noted, "She was down in the depths and won five in a row, which is frustrating for the opponent."
With all the momentum in her favor, Erickson was able to open a 4-1 lead with the growing crowd cheering at every point.
"When she started getting frustrated, I knew I had an opportunity," said Erickson. "When I was able to win five games in a row, I started to feel that this was my match."
Her opponent took the first game out of the break in a tight battle, but she bounced back the following game and was able to return the serve with confidence and bring an end to her match 7-5, 6-2 while also securing the team victory 4-3 over the Scarlets.
"Kali did what she needed to do as she stayed calm and stayed steady," said Rothenberger. "I'm so proud of her and the rest of the team."
The win would have meant a whole lot less if the remainder of the Saints weren't able to do their parts. Fortunately, the team did what needed to be to done to get the win.
"We played the best tennis you could ask for in this situation and environment," said Rothenberger. "I tip my hat to the coaches at Mankato West, they were prepared, but we won the crucial points and that's what it came down to, a lot of close games and close points."
In singles No. 2, Annika Southworth continued her remarkable singles season with a convincing 6-0, 6-0 victory and despite losing their matches, singles No.1 and No. 4 players Amelia Hildebrandt and Raina Roehmhildt played very high quality tennis.
Rothenberger noted, "Amelia played really well against her opponent and although it doesn't reflect in the score, she played some really good tennis and so did Raina."
Mankato West intentionally stacked its doubles teams as a strategy for the dual, but their newly formed doubles No. 1 team was the only one to pull through for the Scarlets.
"Mankato west loaded up their doubles, they put their two and three singles at one doubles and dropped their one to two and two to three which made it tough," noted Rothenberger.
Josie Wiebusch teamed up with Macy Weller in the singles No. 1 match against the Scarlets and battled all evening long, but ultimately fell to their opponents 6-3, 6-3.
The doubles No. 2 match paired Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm who faced off against Mankato Wests normal No. 1 team, but despite that fact, the Saints pair were able to control their match from beginning to end to claim the 6-1, 6-3 win.
The final doubles matchup featured Molly Voelts and Sophia Doherty and the pair were able to control the action throughout. They battled for every game, with several of them going to deuce with multiple back-and-forths and came out victorious 6-1, 6-2.
Coach Rothenberger noted that the team faced multiple close games and close points, but with the scrappy and fight for every point mentality of the girls, they wouldn't be denied.
St. Peter will have the weekend off and will return to action Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m., on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. The semi-final round of the Section 2AA tournament will take place first and the winners of those two matches will face off against each other later that day for the opportunity to go to the state tournament.