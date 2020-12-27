St. Peter High School senior golfer Kendall Nicolai will be playing at the next level in college, but he has much higher goals in mind.
Nicolai, who signed his letter of intent to play for the Lakers of Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, hopes to play on the pro golf tour.
"My goal in college is to get really, really good and hopefully have a chance at chasing my dreams of making the PGA," Nicolai said.
Iowa Lakes is a Division II school in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
"I choose Iowa Lakes because it is a start to my golf career, and I feel like it is a good opportunity to get some great competition and competitive experience," Nicolai said. "Ever since I was a little kid, my dad got me into golf. And once I started to learn how to play and swing a club, I fell in love with golf and wanted to become great ever since."
Nicolai credits his parents, Jim and Sherry Nicolai, "so much for all their support that they have given me. I would not be at this point of my golf career without them. I would also like to thank God for the athletic golf talent that he has given me. I would like to thank my coach (Neil Doose) for his support ever since I started golfing for St. Peter."
Nciolai has had an illustrious golfing career for the Saints.
He is a four-year letter winner, two-year state participant (freshman and sophomore years, golf was cancelled last year because of COVID-19), two-year all-conference and one-year All-State Coaches Golf Team.
Nicolai has improved his scoring average every year. In ninth-grade, his 9-hole average was 41. In 10th grade, his 9-hole average was 39. In 11th grade, his 9-hole average was 37.5,
In 10th-grade, he shot his career best 18-hole score of 1-under 71 at Ridges at Sand Creek.
A three-sport athlete, Nicolai also lettered once in basketball and is a two-year Section Academic Team Champion Award winner.
In football, Nicolai is a two-year letter winner.
An the "A" Honor Roll, Nicolai is receiving educational and athletic scholarships.
Nicolai is considering majoring in turf management, but he said he is not completely decided.
"My golf career is just getting started," Nicolai concluded.