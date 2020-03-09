The Gustavus men’s and women’s track and field teams will each send two participants to the NCAA Track and Field Championships this weekend at Winston-Salem, N.C.
The men’s team will send Steven Orzolek (So., Darwin) (shot put) and Taylor Rooney (Jr., Andover) (60m hurdles) while the women will send Birgen Nelson (Fy., Edina) (60m hurdles) and Tierney Winter (Sr., Waterville) (mile).
The same four athletes were also named All-Region for their performances during the 2020 indoor season.
Orzolek was named All-Region in the shot put thanks to a toss of 16.31m in the MIAC Indoor Championships on Feb. 27. Orzolek currently ranks 20th in the nation with his throw.
Rooney garnered All-Region honors for the third straight year in both the 60m hurdles and the high jump. The junior holds the fastest 60m hurdle time in the nation this year with a school record mark of 8.00 although he ranks second nationally, as an athlete ran a 7.40 in the 55m hurdles which converts to 7.97 in the 60. Rooney also received All-Region honors in the high jump with a mark of 2.04m in the MIAC Championships.
Nelson earns All-Region honors after clocking a school record time of 8.81 in the 60m hurdles at the MIAC Indoor Championships. Nelson’s time currently ranks eighth in the nation and second among first-year athletes.
Winter gains All-Region accolades after finishing the mile with a school record time of 5:00.83 at the MIAC Indoor Championships. The senior earns her second straight All-Region nod after receiving the honor in the distance medley relay and mile last year.