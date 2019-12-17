The St. Peter wrestling team showed well at an invitational in Delano Saturday.
The squad picked up 121 points to finish in fifth among 11 teams. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield took first, while Becker finished second and host Delano came third. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran finished fourth; Park Center sixth; Rogers seventh; St. Thomas Academy eighth; St. Croix Lutheran ninth; Rockford 10th; and Benilde St. Margaret's 11th.
The Saints had one individual winner: Eli Hunt in the 170 pound wight class. He improved to 8-0 on the season with with four 8-0 wins in his matches, including two falls, one opponent injury and one bye round. In the championship match, Hunt pinned Caden Dewall, of Becker, in 41 seconds.
The next best finishers for St. Peter were Nathan Fogal at 138 pounds and Leighton Robb at 132 pounds, both finishing in second.
Fogal improved to 5-3 on the season, winning by decision and then fall in his first two contests, before losing by fall to the winner from Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield. Robb is now 2-1 on the season with a fall and decision in his first two rounds and then a medical forfeit in the championship match, giving Ryan Lund, of Rogers, the victory.
Kole Guth at 160 pounds and Michael Connor at 145 pounds each finished third. They both won in the quarterfinals but lost in the semifinals, before rebounding in the consolation semifinals and eventually winning in their third-place matches.
Amier Loredo-Hollon at 120 pounds, Eval Walter at 113 pounds, and Nakiye Mercado at 106 pounds all finished in fourth. Brogan Hanson nabbed a fifth place finish at 126 pounds. And Nathan Pettis at 285 pounds, Noah Hunt at 132 pounds and Taylen Travaille at 113 pounds all finished in sixth. Cole Filand also competed at 152 pounds.