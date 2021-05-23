Adding some new, young blood gave a charge to St. Peter baseball team Thursday against New Ulm at Johnson Field.
Freshman pitcher Keadan Guida made his first varsity start and nearly led the Saints to a victory.
New Ulm ended up winning 3-2, but Guida went the distance in throwing a seven-hitter with one walk and three earned runs in picking up the loss.
“We decided to make a few changes this week, and it included adding a couple ninth-graders," St. Peter coach Kurt Moelter. "Keaden threw a strong game for us and gave us a chance to win. He was able to locate his fastball and worked ahead of the hitters.
“As coaches, we are trying to create some competition for spots. Competition is a good thing, for both the player and the team.”
The Eagles opened the scoring in the bottom of the 2nd as they tallied three runs. New Ulm used two hits and a walk to take a 3-0 lead after two innings.
St. Peter answered in the top of the 3rd as Sam Moelter walked with two outs. Riley Throdahl came in for Moelter and stole 2nd. Throdahl would score on a single to center by Theo Giedd.
The score remained 3-1 until the top of the 6th. Giedd led off with a walk and advanced to 3rd on an error. Jake Rimstad beat out a double play to allow Giedd to score.
In the 7th, St. Peter threatened as Vinny Guappone singled and was sacrificed to 2nd by a Shea Hildebrandt bunt. But, St. Peter could not drive in the tying run and lost 3-2.
Four Saints had a hit each. Giedd finished 1--for-2 with one RBI and one run.
Jake Moelter, Guappone and Brogan Hanson all went 1-for-3.
“They threw a tough lefty at us, but we battled and grinded some at-bats," Moelter said. "We played a solid game against a very good New Ulm team. Unfortunately, the result did not go our way. But, we played much better, physically and mentally. It was fun to see all the kids in the game mentally and thinking baseball.”