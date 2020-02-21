In the Section 2AA individual wrestling preliminaries Friday at Hutchinson, five St. Peter wrestlers advanced to the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.
All with byes in the first round, the following Saints won quarterfinal matches:
- Eighth-grader Nakiye Mercado at 106 pounds pinned Mankato West seventh-grader Ryan Palmer in 4:30 and will face No. 2 seeded Watertown Mayer/Mayer-Lutheran freshman Jonah Hamberger in the semifinals.
- Freshman Amir Loredo-Hollon at 120 pinned Hutchinson eighth-grader Parker Peterson in 0:53 and will meet No. 1 seeded Tory Pumper of Scott West in the semifinals.
- Senior Wareke Gillette at 152 won a 6-1 decision over Watertown Mayer sophomore Jonah Blakstad and will face No. 1 seeded Zachary Voeltz of Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie in the semifinals.
- Sophomore Kole Guth at 160 won a 10-9 decision over Watertown Mayer sophomore Tanner Burmeister and will meet No. 1 seeded Scott West senior Jace Demmers in the semifinals.
- Senior Eli Hunt at 170, seeded No. 2, pinned Watertown Mayer sophomore Hunter Stein in 1:41 and will face Hutchinson freshman Hayden Vandervoort in the semifinals.
St. Peter freshman Taylen Travaille at 113 won a 13-2 major decision over Mankato East freshman Easton Stangl in the first round and lost in the quarterfinals to No. 1 seeded Waseca junior Mason Gehloff by a technical fall 23-6. Travaille advances to the consolation wrestlebacks.
Seven other Saints remained alive in the consolation wrestlebacks after first-round byes and quarterfinal losses: junior Noah Hunt at 126, sophomore Brogan Hanson at 132, junior Nathan Fogal at 138, senior Michael Connor at 145, junior Nathan Pettis at 220 and sophomore Jason Beckman at 285.
St. Peter sophomore Oziel Hidalgo at 182 was eliminated with two losses.
The top two wrestlers at each weight class advance to the Minnesota State Class AA Wrestling Tourney Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.