The fanfare of Friday night lights returning to Waseca, as the Bluejays hosted the St. Peter Saints, was interrupted with a stark reminder that the game on the field isn't always the most important thing.
With the Saints lining up to snap the ball deep in the fourth quarter, the officials called a halt to the game, as Waseca head football coach Brad Wendland collapsed on the sideline. Fortunately, medical staff from both Waseca and St. Peter were present and immediately attended to Wendland, providing care until paramedics arrived.
Wendland was taken to the hospital. There were no further updates Friday night.
The Bluejay players gathered around the ambulance to see off Wendland, before a mutual decision was agreed upon by team leaders from both the Saints and the Bluejays, to play out the remaining time in the game. After shaking hands, the players from both teams met at midfield for a joint prayer.
"We think he's going to be OK," Waseca Activities Director Joseph Hedervare said after the game.
The score from this evening is not important, our thoughts a prayers are with Coach Wendland and his family.— Bluejay Activities (@WasecaBluejays) September 4, 2021
The game
With the choice to complete the game, it was the Bluejays who emerged victorious in the scorebook, earning the 21-13 win over the Saints.
Waseca scored first when quarterback Oliver O'Brien bounced off a couple defenders on is way to a touchdown run.
The Bluejays added to their lead when on the Saints next drive, an interception from QB Kole Guth was taken to the house by defensive back number eight for Waseca.
St. Peter scored its first points of the game in the second quarter with a rushing touchdown from Guth and the Saints were able to force a turnover ending a Waseca red zone attempt just before halftime.
In the second half, the Bluejays added to their lead when Jarret Ahlschlager ran in a four-yard touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion.
The final score of the night came on a 52-yard run from Saints running back Vinny Guappone. But St. Peter wasn't able to complete a comeback in the end.