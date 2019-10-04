The seeds are set for the Section 2A Boys Soccer Tournament.
St. Peter is seeded No. 5 and has a first-round bye. The Saints host the winner of No. 12 Mankato East (3-12-1) and No. 13 Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair (2-11-1) in the second round at 6 p.m. Thursday. During the regular season, St. Peter defeated East 1-0 and swept Mankato Loyola 3-2, 2-0.
The winner advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 4 seeded Waseca on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Bluejays, who have a bye in the first two rounds, beat and tied the Saints 2-0 and 1-1.
Also having two byes and already in the quarterfinals are No. 1 seeded Bloomington Kennedy (11-2-2), No. 2 Mankato West (12-2-2) and No. 3 Faribault (10-5-1).
Other first-round games on Monday, Oct. 7 feature No. 16 Tri-City United (3-1) at No. 9 Albert Lea (5-7-2), No. 14 United Christian Academy (5-8-1) at No. 11 Southwest Christian (4-9) and No. 15 Jordan (0-13) at No. 10 Fairmont Area (7-8-1).