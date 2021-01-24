St. Peter wrestling team (3-3) split its third straight triangular on Friday by defeating Sibley East 39-32 and falling to host Tri-City United 47-22 in Montgomery.

TCU (4-2) also defeated Sibley East 47-22 to drop the Wolverines to 1-4.

Three Saints went 2-0. Nakiye Mercado at 126 pounds won a decision and a fall. Brogan Hanson at 152 won two decisions. Kole Guth at 160 earned a forfeit and a fall.

Seven Saints finished 1-1: Noah Hunt at 132, Nathan Fogal at 145 and Connor Travaille at 220 won decisions; Harold Born at 138 won a major decision; and Evan Walter at 120, Cole Filand at 170 and Leighton Robb at 182 won falls.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments