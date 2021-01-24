St. Peter wrestling team (3-3) split its third straight triangular on Friday by defeating Sibley East 39-32 and falling to host Tri-City United 47-22 in Montgomery.
TCU (4-2) also defeated Sibley East 47-22 to drop the Wolverines to 1-4.
Three Saints went 2-0. Nakiye Mercado at 126 pounds won a decision and a fall. Brogan Hanson at 152 won two decisions. Kole Guth at 160 earned a forfeit and a fall.
Seven Saints finished 1-1: Noah Hunt at 132, Nathan Fogal at 145 and Connor Travaille at 220 won decisions; Harold Born at 138 won a major decision; and Evan Walter at 120, Cole Filand at 170 and Leighton Robb at 182 won falls.