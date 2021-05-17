In their most dominating win of the season, the St. Peter Saints shut out Waconia 7-0 on Monday in boys tennis for their fifth straight victory.

With the win, the Saints upped to a 6-9 overall record.

The Saints won all but one match in straight sets.

No. 3 singles Anders Dixon, a senior, won the lone match that went into a 10-point tiebreaker. Dixon rallied to win 4-6, 7-5 (10-3).

Straight set wins went to No. 1 Kelson Lund, No. 2 Marty Anderson and No. 4 Colton Abels in singles and No. 1 Will Elias-Cooper Dean, No. 2 Chase Yeager-Wesley Yang and No. 3 Tyson Schmitz-Ben Taylor.

