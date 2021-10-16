As the stakes rose in the 2A sectional playoffs, so did the physicality and bodies were hitting the pitch all afternoon as St. Peter hosted Fairmont. Despite being massively outshot throughout the match, it was the Cardinals that earned the 1-0 victory to bring an end to the Saint's season.
"Like we talked in pregame, it was all about putting everything on the line," said St. Peter boys soccer head coach Tanner Nadeau. "Today we just couldn't finish by finding the back of the net, even though we had dozens of opportunities."
Throughout the first half the Saints continued to pressure with Cardinals with multiple corner kicks leading to opportunities that either went wide or directly to the keeper.
At one point Farimont's goalkeeper was hurt as one of his defenders ran into him with a pair of St. Peter players bearing down on a ball in the box. He did remain in the game however and finished the match.
"Our movement off the ball kept the pressure up with great ballhandlers like Marty Anderson, Cooper Dean Khadar all of them are able to keep the ball on their foot and find space." said Nadeau. "We have a great attack with our wingers Will Elias, Josh Vangrootheest and Brooks is always ready to push the line, we just had a lot of threats in their defensive third."
With 6:29 remaining in the first half, the Cardinals pushed the ball into the St. Peter zone and after keeper Connor Bjorling deflected a shot wide, Fairmont forward Matthew Kotewa was able to take the rebound and put the ball in the goal.
The Cardinals were close to going ahead but two goals with under a minute to go when Bjorling made a play to break up a run. The ball found itself on the foot of an open shooter before forward Tate Winkelmann was able to block the shot wide, keeping the deficit at one.
Throughout the second half, the Saints attack continued to pressure Fairmont throughout the second half with several shots just missing wide or high. The game also increased in physicality with many players bodying one another aggressively and drawing the ire of the officials.
The best look of the match for St. Peter came when Will Elias broke down the left side of the defense and put a left footed shot on goal, but the keeper was able to handle the ball cleanly and keep the Saints off the board.
The final opportunity came when St. Peter was able to earn a corner kick with 16.3 seconds to go. The Saints quickly put the ball into play and were able to send the ball towards the goal on a redirect but it was sent away, ending any chance of tying the game.
The loss ends the season for St. Peter and the high school soccer careers of the team's five seniors, Cooper Dean, AJ Bosacker, Zach Smith, Marwan Abdi and Gabriel Baker.
"I can't thank them enough, when I started coaching five years ago, they were my first team," said Nadeau. "I've worked with AJ, Cooper, Zach, Khadar and Gabe all the way through right now, so it's a full circle thing. I love those guys and wish them the best wherever they go."