Sometimes it is just not your night, and for the Redwood Valley Cardinals, Saturday's game against the streaking St. Peter girls basketball team was as one-sided as a contest can be. The Saints outscored the Cardinals 30-3 in the first half as they ultimately cruised to a 72-18 victory in a game that saw 11 St. Peter girls take the floor and improve to 5-0.
Rhyan Holmgren once again led the Saints in scoring with 19 points while adding five steals and nine rebounds. Annika Southworth, Abby Maloney and Lilly Ruffin each added 11 points for the team and St. Peter forced a total off 44 turnovers.
As a team, the Saints shot 44.4% from the field while limiting the Cardinals to 21.4% and recorded 21 assists compared to only two for Redwood Valley.
With a 35-2 advantage in points off turnovers and 29 steals, the St. Peter defense just dominated the action.
The Saints return to the hardwood Thursday, Dec. 16 when they host Glencoe-Silver Lake as part of a varsity girls and boys doubleheader with the St. Peter boys playing afterwards.