With a full line-up for the first time this season, St. Peter swimming and diving team avenged a loss to Marshall by beating the Tigers 95-88 in the regular season final meet on Thursday at St. Peter Middle School Pool.
"We finally beat Marshall now that everyone is able to swim!" St. Peter head coach Mary Lager said.
Senior Morgan Kelly returned to take first places in all four of her events, and senior Shelby Graft returned to swim on two winning relays.
All all the Saints took eight first places in the 12 events.
Morgan Kelly won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:23.67 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.64 and swam on two winning relays. The 200 medley relay of Graft, Morgan Kelly, Jaiden Landsom and Lexi Johnson finished first in 2:00.64. The 200 freestyle relay team of Landsom, Graft, Kelly and Kathryn Larson finished first in 1:53.51.
Landsom also placed first in two individual events to give her three first places. She won 100 backstroke in 1:08.71 and finished second in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.34.
Double winner Hannah Denzer touched first in the 200 freestyle (2:05.34) and the 500 freestyle (5:34.83).
Other first places went to Lexi Johnson in the 100 freestyle (1:01.35) and Laura Klatt in diving (196.55 points).
Also in the 200 medley relay, the Saints' Larson, Madison Kelly, Salen Smit and Morgan Petersen placed third in 2:07.70.
Also in the 100 freestyle, Olivia Denzer placed third in 2:16.12 and Ellie Johnson fifth in 2:18.53.
Also in the 100 IM, Maya Pettis placed fifth in 2:41.25.
In the 50 freestyle, Graft finished second in 28.10, Larson third in 28.36 and Ellie Johnson fifth in 29.29.
Also in diving, Anna Klatt landed second (176.45) and Brianna Baker fifth (144.30).
Smit also took fourth in 100 butter fly (1:11.22) and third in 100 backstroke (1:11.49). Olivia Denzer placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:23.08).
Also n the 100 freestyle, Graft finished second in 1:01.62 and Larson third in 1:02.79.
Also in the 500 freestyle, Petersen placed fifth in 6:24.87.
Also in the 100 breaststroke, Madison Kelly touched fourth in 1:18.26 and Pettis placed fifth in 1:23.08.
The St. Peter 400 freestyle relay team of Lexi Johnson, Smit, Olivia Denzzer and Hannah Denzer finished off the meet finishing second in 4:08.77.
The Saints (4-4) have a two weeks off before the season-ending Section 1A meet at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct 23 at Inver Grove Heights Community Center.