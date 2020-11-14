Eight individuals earned St. Peter swimming and diving team awards this season, and here they are:
2021 Team Captains
The three juniors who were voted to lead the Swimming and Diving Team for the 2021-22 school year are Olivia Denzer, Jaiden Landsom and Salena Smit.
2020 Most Improved Swimmer 7-9
Sophia Ruffing is the recipient of the 2020 Most Improved Swimmer award for girls in 7th-9th grade. "Starting the swim season Sophia was stronger and more confident in her abilities," St. Peter head coach Mary Lager said. "Her effort in practice was outstanding and she learned to push herself in competition. Her rapid change can be credited to the improvement in her stroke technique and the physical work she put into practice. This winning combination quickly propelled her to drop time. Sophia improved in all her events cutting over 60 seconds and tallied 20 Lifetime Best races."
2020 Most Improved Swimmer 10-12
Maya Pettis is the recipient of the 2020 Most Improved Swimmer award for girls in 10th-12th grade. "This year Maya caught the attention of everyone on the team," Lager said. "Prior to Sections she cut 32 seconds earning nine Lifetime Bests. Her continual improvement the past three years is phenomenal. She has become a strong swimmer who is skilled in all four strokes. From a coaches perspective she is extremely valuable to our team roster because she is a versatile swimmer who is willing to swim any race, especially the tough ones."
2020 Hardest Worker Award
Maya Pettis was also named the 2020 Hardest Worker. "Maya is a highly disciplined individual who came to practice day after day giving her best effort," Lager said. "She is self-driven and passionate about swimming! All season Maya was focused on her goals with the desire to make her dreams come true! This year she has faced adversity as well as success. In both situations she has handled it like a CHAMPION. When you get an athlete that embodies all of these traits it is extraordinary! She worked harder than ever this year and the team noticed!"
2020 Diver of the Year
"Diver of the Year award recognizes a varsity diver who is highly competitive, continues to improve, and serves as a positive role model," Lager said. "This season our team was fortunate to have many talented varsity divers that meet these expectations. However, this season Laura Klatt stood out by taking 1st place in 75% of the dual meets, and she was St. Peter’s highest finisher in 5th place in the 1-meter diving event at the section Mmeet. Laura is a mentally though athlete whose has courage, poise, and confidence. When she dove, she put on a performance that brought excitement to the diving event."
2020 Most Valuable Swimmer
Hannah Denzer is the individual receiving the 2020 Most Valuable Swimmer award. "Hannah has worked tremendously hard training both in season and out of season at improving her strength, stroke technique, and building her confidence as a competitive swimmer," Lager said. "In the pool Hannah’s stellar work ethic is hard to match. She sets a fast pace for her workouts and keeps a positive attitude during the grueling practice sets. This year she was a top competitor in dual meets and at the section level. At sections Hannah medaled in all four of her races. In two events, 200 free and 500 free, Hannah swam record breaking times of 2:02.30 and 5:29.40, placing 6th and 3rd respectively."
2020 Saints Spirit Award
Morgan Kelly was selected by her teammates for the 2020 Saints Spirit Award. "In addition to being a fantastic athlete, Morgan is also a kind and compassionate teammate," Lager said. "Morgan embodies the spirit of our team mentality – that we are a FAMILY. The love she has for our sport and the respect she has for her teammates is genuine. Despite having some personal setbacks this season, Morgan was resilient and put the teams’ needs above her own. As a co-captain Morgan came to practice with lots of energy and enthusiasm. Demonstrating how to act in the face of adversity. Her leadership, optimism and encouragement was essential in keeping the teams’ spirits high through a crazy-COVID-restricted-swim and dive season."