The St. Peter boys golf team finally had a nice day for golf and shot a very fine round against a very good AAA Mankato West team, St. Peter coach Neil Doose said.
St. Peter won by 8 strokes 150-158 on Thursday at Shoreland Country Club
Medalist Kendall Nicolai shot a sizzling 2-under par 33. He tallied three birdies and three pars in a very good 9 holes, Doose said.
Anthony Nicolai was 2nd on the team with a 36. He carded an eagle 2 on hole No. 9 to go along with five pars.
Next was Kaiden Brovold's 40. He had a very steady six pars.
The fourth team scorer for the Saints was Marshall Nicolai with a 41. He tallied two birdies and two pars to go along with 18 putts and 4 Greens in Regulation.
Finishing the scoring today was Logan Moe with a 41, and Blake Magelee with a 46. Moe shot six pars and six GIR, and Blake had 2 pars.
JV also played well, winning 179-183 and was led by Korey Lager and Ryan Braun with fine rounds of 44. Will Borgmeier 45, Luke Simonette 46, Zach Salzwedel 48 and Cooper DeBlieck 49.
St. Peter's next meet is a section showdown Friday afternoon at New Prague.