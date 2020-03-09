St. Peter senior tri-captains Eli Hunt, Wareke Gillette and Michael Connor capped off long and impressive wrestling careers by earning all-conference honors in the Big South Conference this season.
Hunt and Gillette both lettered six times since seventh grade, and Connor lettered five times since eighth-grade.
Hunt at 171 pounds and Gillette at 152 also qualified for the state Class AA tournament by winning Section 2AA championships.
Hunt, who also won the team's Most Valuable award, went on to place fifth in the state with a school-record setting season win record of 41-5. He ranks No. 2 in career wins with a 148-63 record.
Hunt also set the school record for career falls (89) and ranks second all time for season falls (23). He also is in the top 10 in season takedowns (85 in 2019-20) and career takedowns (246 in 2019-20) and sixth in career escapes (145)
Gillette did not place at state, but finished with a season record of 31-8 and a career record of 136-84 to rank sixth all time. He is the career leader with 238 escapes, including 48 in 2019-20 which ranks eighth. Gillette also ranked 10th in career takedowns (189).
Connor placed fifth in the section, finished 25-7 this season and 89-59 in his career.
Also moving into the top 10 all-time statistical leaders is Kole Guth with 93 reversals to rank No. 3 and 36 2-point near falls to rank eighth.
Brogan Hanson moved into the top 10 in 2-point near falls for a season with 16 to rank No. 7.
Other season awards included Hunt and Brogan Hanson with the first points scored (32), NaKiye Mercado with the fasted fall (10 seconds) and Eli Hunt with the most takedowns (85) and falls (23).
Brogan Hanson won the Most Improved award for varsity, and Leighton Robb won the Most Improved junior varsity.
NaKiye Mercado ranked No. 8 in 3-point near falls for a season with 24.
The Iron Man honors go to Wareke Gillette (varsity) and Charlie Born (junior varsity).
The team won a gold academic award with a GPA of 3.8297. Academic awards went to Wareke Gillette, Michael Connor, Eli Hunt, Noah Hunt, Kole Guth, BroganHanson, Connor Travialle, Oziel Hildago and Taylen Travaille.
Senior awards went to Gillette, Connor, Eli Hunt, Grace Evans and Christopher Hansen.
Letter winners are seniors Gillette, Connor, Eli Hunt, Cody Siefert, Hansen and Evans; juniors Noah Hunt, Nathan Fogal, Nathan Pettis and Allie Pettis; sophomores Guth, Brogan Hanson, Jason Beckman, Hildago, Connor Travaille and Morgan Miller; freshmen Loredo-Hollan, Harold Born and Taylen Travaille; eighth-graders Cole Filand, Mercado and Robb; and seventh-grader Evan Walter.
The seniors led the Saints to Section 2AA team runner-up, defeating Watertown Mayer 42-22 and Scott West 33-27 before falling to Hutchinson 35-30 in the finals.
The 2019-20 captains will be Noah Hunt, Nathan Fogal and Brogan Hanson.