The Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its 3rd Annual class of Hall of Fame inductees. Fifteen new Hall of Famers will be inducted on April 5.
One of the inductees — Vicki Davis — is a graduate of St. Peter High School, class of 1967. She was a pioneer in the development of girls basketball in the 1970s and beyond.
There were no girls high school sports in Davis’ day, yet she became a two-year captain in volleyball and basketball at Minnesota State University (Mankato). She started the girls sports programs at Hastings, and refereed the girls state basketball championships in 1975 and 1976.
The Hall of Fame will induct its third class at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 5 at the Marriott City Center Ballroom, 30 South 7th Street, in downtown Minneapolis, MN. The public is welcome. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.mnhsbasketballhall.com.
The inductees are headlined by Tayler Hill (Minneapolis South 2009), who led the Tigers to the 2009 Class AAAA state title and set records for most points in her high school career, in her state tournament career, and in a state tournament game. She played college ball at Ohio State, and is now active in the WNBA.
On the boys side of the ledger, the headliners include Terry Kunze, who led Duluth Central to the single class state title in 1960, then played college ball at the University of Minnesota; Kevin Lynch, who led Bloomington Jefferson to the 1986 and 1987 Class AA state titles, and also played in a Sweet Sixteen and an Elite Eight at Minnesota; and Sam Jacobson of Park-Cottage Grove, who went on to play in the 1997 Final Four for the Minnesota Gophers.
Additional players in this third annual class of Hall of Famers include:
• Annie Adamczak Glavan, who led Moose Lake to the 1982 Class A state title;
• Mark Landsberger, who played for Mounds View in the 1972 and 1973 state tournaments;
• Tom Nordland, who helped Minneapolis Roosevelt to the 1956 and 1957 single class state titles;
• Dave Tschimperle, who led Hopkins to the 1952 and 1953 state championships;
• Frank Wachlarowicz, who led Little Falls to the 1975 Class AA and overall state titles;
• Barry Wohler, who led Bird Island-Lake Lillian to the 1980 and 1981 Class A state titles, and later joined the very exclusive club of individuals to win a state title as both a player and a coach.
Three coaches are included in the class of 2020. They are:
• Brian Cosgriff, seven-time state champion with the Hopkins girls;
• Ziggy Kauls, who won state titles at Mounds View in 1972 and 1999;
• Larry McKenzie, who has won six state championships at Minneapolis Patrick Henry and Minneapolis North.
One other contributors will enter the Hall of Fame on April 5:
• Jimmy Robinson, who officiated high school, D3, D2 and ultimately Big Ten basketball. He was the first African-American to officiate in the Minnesota state tournament.
Dave Lee will MC the induction ceremony. The inductees will be introduced on the floor at the Target Center at halftime of the Timberwolves game later in the evening.