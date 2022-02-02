After a pair of days which saw the St. Peter wrestling team compete in five duals, the Saints made the trip to Kasson-Mantorville to compete in the Swalla Duals. The five-dual invitational tested the perseverance of St. Peter and the Saints recorded a 2-3 record with wins over Byron and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson and losses to Shakopee, Caledonia/Houston and host Kasson-Mantorville.
Shakopee is ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, Kasson-Mantorville is No. 2 in Class AA and Caledonia/Houston is receiving votes in the Class A poll.
With those results, the St. Peter team posted a 6-4 dual record in the 10 competitions over the three-day span.
Kole Guth posted a 4-1 record with four pins and his lone loss coming at the hands of Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class AA. Cole Filand also went 4-1 on the day with two fall victories, two decisions, and his lone loss coming to Kasson-Mantorville's Kail Wynia, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in his weight class.
Brogan Hanson went 4-1 with four victories via fall and his lone loss coming on a 7-5 decision. Leighton Robb also went 4-1 with a pair of fall victories and his loss coming at No. 1 ranked wrestler Bennett Berge of Kasson-Mantorville.
Nakiye Mercado picked up three wins on the afternoon with a pair of falls and an 8-0 major decision.
With the busiest week of the season completed, the Saints will return to the mat with a road dual against Watertown-Mayer with matches beginning at 6 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville 65.0, St. Peter 6.0
106: Broc Vaughan (KAMA) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 1:50)
113: Jonah Coleman (KAMA) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Fall 1:52)
120: Aiden Friedrich (KAMA) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 3:40)
126: Owen Friedrich (KAMA) over (STPE) (For.)
132: Luke Swanson (KAMA) over Evan Walter (STPE) (TF 17-2 0:00)
138: Joseph Kennedy (KAMA) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (MD 20-7)
145: Harold Born (STPE) over Noah Swarts (KAMA) (Fall 2:53)
152: Logan Vaughan (KAMA) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 2:48)
160: Dominic Mann (KAMA) over Brogan Hanson (STPE) (Dec 7-5)
170: Cole Glazier (KAMA) over Kole Guth (STPE) (TF 16-0 0:00)
182: Kail Wynia (KAMA) over Cole Filand (STPE) (TF 20-5 0:00)
195: Bennett Berge (KAMA) over Leighton Robb (STPE) (TF 22-7 0:00)
220: Heath Parrish (KAMA) over Kemper Eli (STPE) (Fall 1:03)
285: Reed Parrish (KAMA) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Dec 7-4) (KAMA Unsportsmanlike at 160 -1.0)
St. Peter 46.0, Byron 31.0
106: Ben Steele (BYRO) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 3:57)
113: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Joe Von Arx (BYRO) (MD 13-1) 120: Charlie Born (STPE) over (BYRO) (For.)
126: Brayden Lorentzen (BYRO) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 9-4)
132: Jacob Thompson (BYRO) over Evan Walter (STPE) (MD 11-3)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Garrett Nemechek (BYRO) (Fall 0:44)
145: Maxwell Petersen (BYRO) over (STPE) (For.)
152: Gavin Bartel (BYRO) over (STPE) (For.)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Colton Wharton (BYRO) (Fall 4:54)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Charlie Blom (BYRO) (Fall 1:44)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Luke Scheuer (BYRO) (Fall 0:31)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Beau Lorentzen (BYRO) (Fall 1:25)
220: Kemper Eli (STPE) over William Roth (BYRO) (Fall 2:42)
285: Carter Geerts (BYRO) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:26)
Caledonia/Houston 46.0, St. Peter 27.0
106: Braxton Lange (CAHO) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Dec 12-6)
113: Tanner Ginther (CAHO) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (MD 13-5)
120: Simon Seymour (CAHO) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Fall 1:18)
126: Gavin Plantz (CAHO) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 0:23)
132: Owen Denstad (CAHO) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Fall 5:35)
138: Isaac Blocker (CAHO) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (Dec 5-0)
145: Tucker Ginther (CAHO) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 4:42)
152: Cory Scanlan (CAHO) over Harold Born (STPE) (Def.)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Jacob Francis (CAHO) (Fall 0:42)
170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Aden Kulas (CAHO) (Fall 0:35)
182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Eric Mauss (CAHO) (Dec 5-4)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (CAHO) (For.)
220: Kemper Eli (STPE) over Tyler Jennings (CAHO) (Fall 1:58)
285: Grant Ness (CAHO) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 1:41)
St. Peter 40.0, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 32.0
106: Spencer Nelson (LARP) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Dec 16-9)
113: Tyler Kreidemacher (LARP) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (TF 17-0 0:00)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Colten Jenkins (LARP) (Fall 0:30)
126: Jordan Zibrowski (LARP) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 1:42)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Quintin Betthaser (LARP) (Dec 6-4)
138: Mercado (STPE) over Eli Jensen (LARP) (MD 8-0)
145: Titan Tekautz (LARP) over (STPE) (For.)
152: Isaac Alger (STPE) over (LARP) (For.)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Brennan Corcoran (LARP) (Fall 1:53)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Camdyn Anderson (LARP) (Fall 1:49)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over Tyler Kryzer (LARP) (Fall 1:26)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Jacob Meyer (LARP) (Dec 10-3)
220: Brock Frisch (LARP) over Kemper Eli (STPE) (Fall 3:09)
285: Andrew Wilkemeyer (LARP) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:34)
Shakopee 44.0, St. Peter 33.0
106: Tyler Turzinski (SHAK) over Brock Guth (STPE) (TF 16-1 0:00)
113: Kyler Walters (SHAK) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (TF 15-0 0:00)
120: Kyle Linville (SHAK) over Charlie Born (STPE) (MD 12-1)
126: Calvin Miller (SHAK) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 3:24)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Ryder Miller (SHAK) (Fall 3:20)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Charlie Sedlacek (SHAK) (Fall 1:09)
145: Leo Tukhlynovych (SHAK) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 3:16)
152: Riley Quern (SHAK) over Harold Born (STPE) (Fall 1:55)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Jack Ferguson (SHAK) (Fall 1:02)
170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Timothy Lacina (SHAK) (Fall 0:59)
182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Cole Sutrick (SHAK) (Dec 4-2)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Brady Meurer (SHAK) (Fall 0:38)
220: Marcus Dortch-Staten (SHAK) over Kemper Eli (STPE) (Fall 1:15)
285: Jade Trelstad (SHAK) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 0:24)