Four Saints seniors signed collegiate letters of intent to participate in athletics at their respective choices during a Wednesday photo shoot at the high school.
Wyatt Olson has signed to play basketball at Bemidji State University; Sarah Conlon will continue her basketball playing days at Southwest State University in Marshall; Olivia Stevens signed on at Iowa Lakes Community College (Eshterville) for softball; and Logan Reese will be playing football in town at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The four SPHS student-athletes responded to a series of questions regarding their decisions:
WYATT OLSON
Parents' names: Mande and Travis Olson
Why did you choose the school you did? I chose Bemidji because of the coaches, the campus and its location.
How did your time at SPHS prepare you for making this decision? I learned a lot from my high school coaches as well as my teachers and family in regards to hard work. Also, we have great teachers here and the education I’ve gotten here made a huge impact on me.
Do you know what your major/field of study will be? Looking to go into psychology but that’s not set In stone. I like working with people and my career path will hopefully involve that.
SARAH CONLON
Parents’ names: Jerry and Michelle Conlon
Why did you choose the school you did? I chose SMSU because they offer a strong elementary education program and I was impressed with the positivity and basketball knowledge of the coaching staff.
How did your time at SPHS prepare you for making this decision? SPHS has given me many opportunities to decide how I want to further my education. I was also blessed to have the support and encouragement of my coaches and teammates over the years.
Do you know what your major/field of study will be? I will be studying elementary education.
Other comments: I would like to thank my family and friends for continuous support. I would also like to thank my coach, Bob Southworth, for always guiding and challenging me to be better
OLIVIA STEVENS
Parents’ names: Scott and Cathy Stevens
Why did you choose the school you did? I choose Iowa Lakes because it was the best opportunity to grow not only as a player but as a person. It will also give a great education and a great opportunity to become a better softball player.
How did your time at SPHS prepare you for making this decision? SPHS has prepared me to make this decision by showing me to go out of my comfort zone, and try new things.
Do you know what your major/field of study will be? I will be majoring in agronomy and minoring in ag business.
LOGAN REESE
Parents' names: Curt Reese and Jennifer Reese
Why did you choose the school you did? I really loved the atmosphere throughout campus. I also wanted to continue football and I felt like Gustavus was the best fit for me.
How did your time at SPHS prepare you making the decision? Everybody is positive and hardworking, and that just helped me work hard and put in extra work. To get me to this point.
Do you know what your major/field of study will be? I would like to major in education.