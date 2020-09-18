Two new varsity girls' runners emerged to help St. Peter cross country team to a 22-35 victory over St. James in a Big South Conference dual meet Thursday at St. Peter High School.
Diana Rodriguez of St. James finished first out of 15 runners in the 5,000-meter race in 22:18.
The next four finishers were from St. Peter: 2. Breeley Ruble 22:24, 3. Hadley Stuehrenberg 22:29, newcomer 4. Addison Maxfield 23:17 and newcomer 5. Robin Hibscher 23:23.
Next in line for St. Peter were: 8. Maya Winsell 24:32:00, 10. Hailey Looft 25:10:00, 11. Emma Johnson 26:00:00, 14. MaKenzie Steinborn 27:22:00 and 15. Lexi Wentworth 30:02:00.
In the junior high girls' race, Riley Looft finished second in a three-runner field in 14:39.
Boys
First-place finisher Caleb Rivera led St. James boys to a 15-49 victory over St. Peter. He finished the 20-runner race in 16:21:00. St. James had the top six finishers.
Willem Nelsen led St. Peter in seventh 19:10.
Also for St. Peter: 9. Gavin Selly 19:29, 11. Connor Snow 19:35, 12. Corbin Herron 20:15, 13. Callum Harmes 20:16, 14. Shea Hildebrandt 21:48, 16. Parker Rienhardt 22:04, 17 Cole Filand 24:02:00, 18. Haydin Heilman 25:16:00 and 20. Austin Spitzner 26:23:00.
Luke Banks led St. Peter junior high boys in third place (10:22) out of a dozen runners.
Also for St. Peter junior high, John Kennedy placed seventh in 11:10, Lathe Bly ninth in 11:52, Tobias Twait 11th in 12:58 and Cesar Cruz 12th in 15:17.
St. Peter journeys to Jackson County Central at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.