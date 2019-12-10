St. Peter's girls basketball team fell victim to a smothering Marshall defense Saturday, losing 64-45 as part of the Big South Conference Showcase in Jackson.
The Tigers rolled to a 31-13 halftime lead and forced 35 turnovers in the game. St. Peter fell to 3-1 on the season as it heads into a three-game week. Marshall improved to 5-0.
St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said while it was "an ugly game" and the turnovers "will never allow you to even have a chance to be in the game," he called the Marshall game was a "good learning experience for the players and coaches, playing against a good team like that."
Eighth-grade guard Rhyan Homgren led the Saints with 10 points, followed by junior teammates Madison More and Morgan Kelly with 8 points apiece. Josie Wiebusch added 7.
Other St. Peter scoring: Grace Remmert 5, Lilly Ruffin 3, Abby Haggenmiller 2 and Emma Jones 2.
The majority of Holmgren's points came from the free throw line, where she hit 6 of 7. The Saints as a team were 10-19 for 53 percent. On the other side, Marshall players had a huge edge at the free throw line, taking 33 attempts from the line and hitting 22 for 67 percent.
Neither team shot well from beyond the arc. The Saints attempted just 11, with Remmert's 3-pointer the only one to connect. Marshall was 2 of 12.
Marshall hit 36 percent overall from the field on 20 of 56 shots. The Saints were 17 of 40 for 43 percent.
The Saints did hold a slight edge in rebounding at 38-31 over the Tigers, led by Ruffin's 9 boards. Kelly added 7, More had 6, and Wiebusch 5.
In other Showcase games: Luverne 49, Fairmont 45; Worthington 64, Blue Earth Area 26; Waseca 52, Redwood Valley 25; and Jackson County Central 86, New Ulm 71.
The Saints hope to get back on the winning track with three straight home games this week: Tuesday vs. Blue Earth Area (0-2); Friday against Norwood-Young America (2-1); and Saturday a 1 p.m. home contest vs. Redwood Valley (2-2).
St. Peter 13 - 32 -- 45
Marshall 31 - 33 -- 64