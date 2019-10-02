St. Peter is seeded No. 2 in the 18-team Section 2A Girls Soccer Tournament and has a bye in the first two rounds Tuesday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 10.
The Saints (11-2-2) will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Also with first and second round byes are defending champion No. 1 Mankato West (13-1-2), No. 3 Fairmont (11-2-1) and No. 4 Waconia (9-2-4).
On Saturday, Oct. 5, there will be two play-in games: No. 18 Tri-City United (0-3) at No. 15 Cannon Falls (2-10-1) (Winner plays at No. 10 Jordan (5-7-3) Tuesday) and No. 17 Worthington (1-14) at No. 16 Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair (2-12) (Winner plays at Waseca (8-5-1) Tuesday).
Other first-round games feature: No. 13 Faribault (3-11) at No. 12 Marshall (4-8) and No. 14 Glencoe-Silver Lake (3-9) at No 11 Albert Lea (5-9).