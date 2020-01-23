In an old-fashioned battle, the host St. Peter girls basketball held off a strong challenge from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva to win 59-51 on Thursday.
The Saints and the Panthers met numerous times over the years in the Section 2AA playoff semifinals and finals. They won't meet again this year because St. Peter has moved up to Section 2AAA.
"We used to have some dandy games with them," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "New Richland always play hard and tough and aggressive."
The first half was close all the way. NRHEG leading scorer/point guard Sidney Schultz, who finished with 20 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 32-30 lead with 1:03 remaining in the first half.
But St. Peter forward/leading scorer Morgan Kelly, who finished with 18 points on 9 of 21 field goals and 10 rebounds, made two straight layups in the last 35 seconds on passes from point guard Josie Wiebusch, including one with 1 second left to give the Saints a 34-32 lead at halftime.
Kelly made the opening basket in the second half for a 36-32 lead that the Saints never lost the rest of the way.
The Saints increased it to as much as 10 twice on a 3-pointer by Sarah Conlon, who had 14 points, with 14:30 to play (42-32) and a 2-pointer by Kelly with 12:40 left (44-34).
But the Panthers cut it to as close as 2 points twice with 8:40 left on a basket by Schultz which made it 46-44 and with 5 minutes left on another bucket by Schultz that cut it to 51-49.
But the Saints outscored the Panthers 8-2 the rest of the way including a 3-pointer by Conlon, two free throws by Emma Jones and a free throw and the final basket by Rhyan Holmgren, assisted by Jones, with 10 seconds left.
Jones led the Saints with six assists.
Both teams took a lot of 3-point shots but didn't make a good percentage. NRGEG hit 8 of 29 (32 percent) and St. Peter made 6 of 19 (28 percent).
The Saints outscored the Panthers 24-18 in the paint and won the battle of the boards 49-40 and assists 18-5.
"We were getting open shots," Southworth said. "We took care of the ball pretty good (12 turnovers). We just did not shoot the ball well. When you take the first open shot, chances are that one's not going in because mentally you're just not ready to shoot the ball that quick. And that's what would happen to us. We would settle for that wide open shot right away. "
The Saints played good defense with nine blocked shots, including four by Kelly and two each by Conlon and Lilly Ruffin.
The Saints improved to 12-4, while NRHEG dropped to 9-6.
St. Peter travels to Blue Earth Area at 7:15 p.m. Friday. St. Peter beat BEA 51-22 on Dec. 10.
St. Peter 34 25 — 59
NRHEG 32 19 — 51
St. Peter 68 (Morgan Kelly 18, Sarah Conlon 14, Josie Wiebusch 9, Rhyan Holmgren 8, Abby Haggenmiller 6, Emma Jones 2, Lilly Rufin 2)
Rebounds 49 (Kelly 10, Conlon 8, Jones 5, Wiebusch 5, Haggenmiller 5, Ruffin 3, Maddie Kamm 3, Amelia Carlson 1, Holmgren 1, unassigned team 8)
Assists 18 (Jones 6, Conlon 3, Wiebusch 3, Kelly 2, Haggenmiller 2, Holmgren 2)
Steals 9 (Conlon 4, Wiebusch 2, Ruffin 2, Jones 1)
Blocks 9 (Kelly 4, Conlon 2, Ruffin 2, Wiebusch 1)
FG 21-66 (32%)
3FG 8-29 (28%) Conlon 3-6, Wiebusch 3-11, Haggenmiller 2-3)
FT 9-16 (56%)
Girls Basketball Big South Conference - East Standings
Conf. Overall For Agst
Waseca 6-0 12-3 56.3 41.5
St. Peter 5-1 11-4 54.6 46.9
St. James Area 2-3 7-6 48.2 50.4
Fairmont 2-4 8-7 49.3 50.7
New Ulm 2-4 5-8 59.2 67.0
Blue Earth Area 0-5 1-12 35.8 57.7