St. Peter senior tri-captain Noah Hunt reaches 75 career wins Thursday at Waseca. (Photo courtesy of Keith Hanson)

St. Peter wrestling team rallied to win two matches Thursday in the Waseca triangular with Tri-City United.

Falling behind 17-0 to Waseca after four matches, the Saints rallied to take a 39-23 lead with pins by Noah Hunt at 132 pounds, Nathan Fogal at 145, Kole Guth at 170, Cole Filand at 182 and Leighton Robb at 195, plus a decision by Brogan Hanson at 152 and a Waseca forfeit at 160.

St. Peter's Nathan Pettis at 285 capped off the match with a fall for a 45-29 Saints' win.

The Saints fell behind again in the second match against TCU 15-0 after three matches.

But St. Peter cut the Titans' lead to 15-12 with decisions by Nakiye Mercado at 126 and Hunt at 132 and a fall by Harold Born at 138.

The Titans won the next two matches by a decision and a fall to up their lead to 24-12, but St. Peter won the last six matches, including four by forfeits, to win 45-24. St. Peter wins went to Guth at 170 by a decision and Nathan Pettis at 285 by a fall.

The Saints improved to 16-8, while Waseca fell to 11-13 and TCU 16-7. The Saints also beat the Bluejays 45-23 on Jan. 26 and lost to the Titans 50-9 on Jan. 22.

St. Peter journeys to Worthington (14-5) with Redwood Valley (9-15) on Friday. The Saints beat Redwood 52-37 on Jan. 16.

