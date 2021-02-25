St. Peter wrestling team rallied to win two matches Thursday in the Waseca triangular with Tri-City United.
Falling behind 17-0 to Waseca after four matches, the Saints rallied to take a 39-23 lead with pins by Noah Hunt at 132 pounds, Nathan Fogal at 145, Kole Guth at 170, Cole Filand at 182 and Leighton Robb at 195, plus a decision by Brogan Hanson at 152 and a Waseca forfeit at 160.
St. Peter's Nathan Pettis at 285 capped off the match with a fall for a 45-29 Saints' win.
The Saints fell behind again in the second match against TCU 15-0 after three matches.
But St. Peter cut the Titans' lead to 15-12 with decisions by Nakiye Mercado at 126 and Hunt at 132 and a fall by Harold Born at 138.
The Titans won the next two matches by a decision and a fall to up their lead to 24-12, but St. Peter won the last six matches, including four by forfeits, to win 45-24. St. Peter wins went to Guth at 170 by a decision and Nathan Pettis at 285 by a fall.
The Saints improved to 16-8, while Waseca fell to 11-13 and TCU 16-7. The Saints also beat the Bluejays 45-23 on Jan. 26 and lost to the Titans 50-9 on Jan. 22.
St. Peter journeys to Worthington (14-5) with Redwood Valley (9-15) on Friday. The Saints beat Redwood 52-37 on Jan. 16.